Goa nightclub fire: Luthra Brothers detained in Thailand, to be brought to India soon

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Luthra Brothers had filed an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Rohini Court. Their argument was that they had gone to Thailand for work-related purposes and now wished to return to India, but feared arrest upon arrival. Therefore, they requested the court to grant them transit anticipatory bail for four weeks to prevent immediate arrest. The plea also stated that they should not be taken into police custody until the investigation of the case is complete. However, the court rejected their plea and refused to grant them protection. Following this, both brothers have now been taken into custody in Thailand, and the process for their extradition to India has begun.