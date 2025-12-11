Goa nightclub fire: Luthra Brothers detained in Thailand, to be brought to India soon

Image: Patrika
A significant update has emerged in the Goa nightclub fire case. According to this, the nightclub's owners, Luthra Brothers, have been taken into custody in Thailand. The process to deport them back to India has also commenced. They will soon be brought to India, and legal proceedings against them will be initiated. Concurrently, the Goa Police have suspended the passports of both brothers.
This case is related to a fire that broke out on December 6 at a nightclub named 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in Goa. 25 people lost their lives in this accident. The two brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, are the main owners of this club. Immediately after the news of the accident surfaced, both brothers fled the country to Thailand. According to the investigation, the Luthra Brothers booked their tickets to Thailand at the very time the fire broke out in the nightclub and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene. Luthra Brothers booked their tickets to Thailand.
The two brothers logged into a travel company's website at 1:17 AM on the night of December 6-7, booked their tickets, and caught an IndiGo flight at 5:30 AM, travelling from Delhi to Phuket. Along with the Luthra Brothers, their other partners, the club's manager, and several employees are residents of Delhi, which is why the Delhi Police are also investigating the case alongside the Goa Police. In connection with this case, one of the four owners of the club was arrested in Delhi on Wednesday.
This accused, Ajay Gupta, originally hails from Jammu. Goa Police brought Ajay to Goa on Wednesday night itself. When the media questioned him about the incident, he stated, "I am just a business partner; I know nothing about this incident." According to the police, Gupta had a significant stake in the Goa club. Apart from Gupta, five other individuals have been arrested in this case so far. These include the nightclub's Chief General Manager Rajiv Modak, General Manager Vivek Singh, Bar Manager Rajiv Singhania, Gate Manager Riyanshu Thakur, and employee Bharat Kohli.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Luthra Brothers had filed an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Rohini Court. Their argument was that they had gone to Thailand for work-related purposes and now wished to return to India, but feared arrest upon arrival. Therefore, they requested the court to grant them transit anticipatory bail for four weeks to prevent immediate arrest. The plea also stated that they should not be taken into police custody until the investigation of the case is complete. However, the court rejected their plea and refused to grant them protection. Following this, both brothers have now been taken into custody in Thailand, and the process for their extradition to India has begun.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending