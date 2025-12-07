7 दिसंबर 2025,

रविवार

National News

Goa Nightclub Fire: Police Make First Arrest, Manager Detained; Congress Demands CM's Resignation

Following a fire at a Goa nightclub, police have taken action and arrested the manager.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

Image: IANS

Image: IANS

Goa Nightclub Fire: A fire broke out in a Goa nightclub at midnight on Sunday, claiming the lives of approximately 25 people. In a swift action following an order for investigation by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the police have arrested the club's manager. An arrest warrant has also been issued against the owner, who is currently being searched for.

CM Orders Investigation

Visiting the incident site, CM Pramod Sawant ordered a magisterial inquiry. According to the CM, the club's manager has been arrested by the police, and warrants have been issued against both owners. The police are searching for them. The CM has also instructed the local administration to provide all possible assistance to the victims.

Governor Visits Injured in Hospital

Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju met with those injured in the incident at the hospital. The Governor described the fire as unfortunate and said, "We pray to God for their speedy recovery. We must assure them that they will be alright."

Politics Intensifies

Meanwhile, politics has also intensified in the state over this incident. The Congress has blamed the BJP government for the nightclub fire tragedy. Goa Congress has demanded the resignation of CM Pramod Sawant on moral and political grounds.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said, "We demand that the Chief Minister and all ministers who gave permission should resign immediately on moral and political grounds as 25 innocent people have died. We also demand that the Governor should immediately request the President to dismiss this government, as this is not the first incident. Rapes and murders are increasing in Goa."

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Goa Government

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi termed the fire as a criminal failure of security and administration. He said, "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I wish the injured a speedy recovery. This is not just an accident; it is a criminal failure of security and administration. A thorough, transparent investigation must fix accountability and ensure that such preventable tragedies do not happen again."

Published on:

07 Dec 2025 05:31 pm

