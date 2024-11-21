Goa police arrest 23-year-old for alleged sexual harassment on Delhi-Goa flight

He committed an objectionable act A 28-year-old woman from Janakpuri, New Delhi filed a complaint with the police, alleging that a man sitting next to her on the plane committed indecent acts. According to the woman’s statement, the man pulled out a blanket and committed an objectionable act, deliberately leaving it open towards her, and later threw it towards her, as described in detail in the FIR.

The boy was arrested A senior police officer said that the police arrested the man, identified as Jitendra Jangian, a resident of Panipat, Haryana, at the Dabolim airport in South Goa. A case has been registered against the accused.