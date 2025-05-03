Goa Temple Stampede Kills 7, Injures Over 50

Incident Details and Eyewitness Accounts The Shri Lairai Yatra, held annually in May, attracts thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. A highlight of this festival is the ‘Agni Divya’ (fire-walking) ritual, where devotees called ‘Dhonds’ walk barefoot on burning embers to seek the blessings of Devi Lairai. Over 50,000 devotees attended this year’s Yatra, which began on Friday. Around 4-4:30 am, panic erupted in the crowd. According to eyewitnesses, the crowd became uncontrollable on a sloped path, and some people slipping triggered the stampede. Some sources suggested a possible electric shock added to the panic, worsening the situation. “It was complete chaos. People were falling over each other, there were screams, and there was no way out,” recounted a local devotee.

Emergency services were activated immediately following the incident. Police and local volunteers launched immediate rescue operations to evacuate the injured. Goa's Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, stated that five ambulances were dispatched to the scene via the 108 emergency ambulance service, with three others stationed in Assilo and three on standby. The injured were admitted to Goa Medical College (GMC), North Goa District Hospital, and Assilo Hospital. Rane shared on social media that of the 30 injured, eight were in critical condition, with two on ventilators. Four people (two men, two women) were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while 10 others were discharged after treatment for minor injuries.

Prime Minister and Chief Minister’s Visit Goa’s Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, immediately visited the North Goa District Hospital and Goa Medical College to check on the injured. He wrote on the social media platform X, “Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation.” Sawant also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to assess the situation and assured full support from the Centre. PM Modi’s office posted on X, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to the stampede in Shirgaon. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Local administration is providing assistance to the affected.”

Preliminary investigations attribute overcrowding and inadequate crowd control measures as the primary cause of this tragedy. North Goa's Superintendent of Police, Akshat Kaushal, confirmed six deaths and stated that the investigation is ongoing. The administration had deployed over 1,000 police personnel for the Yatra, including aerial surveillance via drones. Despite this, the sheer number of people and the sloped pathway led to the situation spiralling out of control. Chief Minister Sawant announced a thorough investigation into the incident, led by the North Goa SP and Collector.

The Shri Lairai Yatra is one of Goa's most significant religious events, held annually in Shirgaon village, North Goa. This festival is dedicated to Devi Lairai, considered an avatar of Devi Parvati and one of Goa's seven sister goddesses. Besides 'Agni Divya', the Yatra also features a nighttime lathi dance within the temple, where devotees rhythmically wield sticks to the beat of drums. This festival also symbolises interfaith harmony between Hindu and Catholic communities, as both participate.