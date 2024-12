Gold and Silver Price Today: How much have rates dropped? Check prices in your city

Gold and Silver Prices in Major Cities (Gold Silver Price Today) Delhi (Gold Silver Price in Delhi) 24 Carat Gold: ₹77,270 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹70,840 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹91,400 per kg

Mumbai (Gold Silver Price in Mumbai) 24 Carat Gold: ₹77,120 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹70,690 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹91,400 per kg Jaipur (Gold Silver Price in Jaipur) 24 Carat Gold: ₹77,270 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹70,840 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹91,400 per kg

Patna (Gold Silver Price in Patna) 24 Carat Gold: ₹77,170 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹70,740 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹91,400 per kg Kolkata (Gold Silver Price in Kolkata) 24 Carat Gold: ₹77,120 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹70,690 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹91,400 per kg

Chennai (Gold Silver Price in Chennai) 24 Carat Gold: ₹77,120 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: ₹70,690 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹98,900 per kg Importance of Gold Purity and Hallmarking When buying gold, always check its purity and hallmarking. A hallmark guarantees the quality of the gold and helps avoid fraud. In India, 22-carat gold jewellery is most prevalent, with a purity of 91.6%.

Meaning of Hallmark Numbers 999: 99.9% pure (24 Carat)

916: 91.6% pure (22 Carat)

875: 87.5% pure (21 Carat)

750: 75% pure (18 Carat)

585: 58.5% pure (14 Carat)

375: 37.5% pure (9 Carat) For example, if "916" is marked on the gold, it is 22-carat with a purity of 91.6%.

How to Check Gold Purity? Gold purity is determined by its carat. 24-carat gold is 100% pure. If you have 22-carat gold, you can use the formula below to find its purity: Purity Percentage = (22/24) x 100 = 91.6%