Gold and Silver Prices Surge, Increasing Buyer Anxiety

Gold Price at ₹81,000 per 10 grams on 17 January Since 1 January, the price of gold has been steadily increasing. On 31 December, standard gold was around ₹78,000 per 10 grams, which rose to over ₹81,000 by 17 January. It is noteworthy that during Diwali, gold crossed its all-time high price of ₹82,000 per 10 grams.

Reasons for the Rise Besides the strengthening dollar and high crude oil prices internationally, there has been a decline in the rupee due to foreign capital outflow. The rupee weakened by 16 paise against the dollar. This has also contributed to the strengthening of gold prices. Demand for gold and silver in local markets has also boosted prices.