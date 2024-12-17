Gold drops by Rs 2,550 in two sessions: check 24-carat gold price on 17 December

Gold Price in Lucknow In Lucknow, the price of 24-carat gold is ₹78,069, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹71,579 per 10 grams. In Ghaziabad, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹71,589 per 10 grams, and 24-carat gold at ₹78,079 per 10 grams.

22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Noida In Noida, 22-carat gold costs ₹71,589 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold is priced at ₹78,079 per 10 grams. Gold Price in Agra In Agra, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹71,589 per 10 grams, and 24-carat gold at ₹78,079 per 10 grams. In Kanpur, 22 and 24-carat gold prices are ₹71,583 and ₹78,073 per 10 grams respectively. Please note that these gold rates are indicative only and do not include GST, TCS, and other charges. For precise rates, please contact your local jeweller.