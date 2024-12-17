scriptGold drops by Rs 2,550 in two sessions: check 24-carat gold price on 17 December | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Gold drops by Rs 2,550 in two sessions: check 24-carat gold price on 17 December

Gold Price: Gold and silver prices have continued to fall for two consecutive trading sessions due to weak demand from jewellers and industrial units.

LucknowDec 17, 2024 / 10:04 am

Patrika Desk

Gold Price, 17 December ​ 2024, Chandi ka bhav, Changes in gold and silver rates, Gold And Silver Prices, gold price, Gold price today, gold rate today, Lucknow Silver Rate, Precious metal market in Lucknow, sasta sona, sone ka bhav, sone ka aj ka bhaw, sone ka rate,
In the Delhi Sarafa Bazaar on Monday, gold prices fell by ₹1,150, closing below ₹79,000 at ₹78,350 per 10 grams. Silver also became cheaper by ₹300, closing at ₹92,500 per kilogram.

In Uttar Pradesh, the price of gold today is ₹78,073 per 10 grams (24 carat), down from ₹78,083 per 10 grams yesterday. This represents a decrease of ₹10 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold compared to yesterday. The fluctuating trend in gold prices continues, similar to last week.

Gold Price in Lucknow

In Lucknow, the price of 24-carat gold is ₹78,069, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹71,579 per 10 grams. In Ghaziabad, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹71,589 per 10 grams, and 24-carat gold at ₹78,079 per 10 grams.

22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Noida

In Noida, 22-carat gold costs ₹71,589 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold is priced at ₹78,079 per 10 grams.

Gold Price in Agra

In Agra, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹71,589 per 10 grams, and 24-carat gold at ₹78,079 per 10 grams. In Kanpur, 22 and 24-carat gold prices are ₹71,583 and ₹78,073 per 10 grams respectively. Please note that these gold rates are indicative only and do not include GST, TCS, and other charges. For precise rates, please contact your local jeweller.

News / National News / Gold drops by Rs 2,550 in two sessions: check 24-carat gold price on 17 December

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

2 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

Sports

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

3 hours ago

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

Business

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

7 hours ago

Latest National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

2 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

Bulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured

National News

Bulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured

3 hours ago

GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

National News

GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

5 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.