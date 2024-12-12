Good News: Tablets for 23,100 Exceptional Students from Classes 8th, 10th, and 12th

Along with this, 23,100 meritorious students of classes 8th, 10th, and 12th will be given tablets and 75,325 skill kits of 7 sectors including agriculture, automobile, beauty and wellness, healthcare, apparel makeup, and plumbing will also be distributed. In this regard, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that this centre will monitor the data of more than 81 lakh students, 4 lakh teachers, and 1.5 lakh employees of 68,000 schools in the state. This platform is connected to the National Education Review Center, which will ensure accurate monitoring of the state’s education performance indicators.

The Education Minister stated that this initiative will serve as a significant milestone in the development of students, empowering teachers, and strengthening administrators through the use of technology, data, and artificial intelligence. The Education Minister said that with the launch of the ambitious project by the Chief Minister, the state would move forward towards reaching new heights in the field of education. He added that this modern technological initiative would contribute to a brighter and more prosperous future for the state’s students.