scriptGood News: Tablets for 23,100 Exceptional Students from Classes 8th, 10th, and 12th | Good News: 23,100 meritorious students of classes 8th, 10th, and 12th will get tablets | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Good News: Tablets for 23,100 Exceptional Students from Classes 8th, 10th, and 12th

Tablet Distribution: The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, and 8020 smart classrooms will also be inaugurated – 8020 smart classrooms set up in 4010 government schools of the state will also be inaugurated

JaipurDec 12, 2024 / 11:15 am

Patrika Desk

rajasthan students with tablets
Jaipur. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will inaugurate the newly constructed Vidya Samiksha Kendra at the Education Complex on Thursday. This program will be organised virtually, in which the Chief Minister will inaugurate the centre by pressing a button during the mega job fair being held in Jodhpur. During this, the inauguration of 8020 smart classrooms set up in 4010 government schools of the state at a cost of around 9624 lakh rupees will also take place.
Along with this, 23,100 meritorious students of classes 8th, 10th, and 12th will be given tablets and 75,325 skill kits of 7 sectors including agriculture, automobile, beauty and wellness, healthcare, apparel makeup, and plumbing will also be distributed. In this regard, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that this centre will monitor the data of more than 81 lakh students, 4 lakh teachers, and 1.5 lakh employees of 68,000 schools in the state. This platform is connected to the National Education Review Center, which will ensure accurate monitoring of the state’s education performance indicators.
The Education Minister stated that this initiative will serve as a significant milestone in the development of students, empowering teachers, and strengthening administrators through the use of technology, data, and artificial intelligence.

The Education Minister said that with the launch of the ambitious project by the Chief Minister, the state would move forward towards reaching new heights in the field of education. He added that this modern technological initiative would contribute to a brighter and more prosperous future for the state’s students.

News / National News / Good News: Tablets for 23,100 Exceptional Students from Classes 8th, 10th, and 12th

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

National News

Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

in 2 hours

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

Miscellenous World

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

in 4 hours

Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

National News

Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

in 1 hour

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert

National News

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert

in 4 hours

Latest National News

IMD Alert: Delhi Shivers in the Morning, Temperature Drops to 4 Degrees, IMD Issues Alert till December 13

National News

IMD Alert: Delhi Shivers in the Morning, Temperature Drops to 4 Degrees, IMD Issues Alert till December 13

in 3 hours

Good News: Tablets for 23,100 Exceptional Students from Classes 8th, 10th, and 12th

National News

Good News: Tablets for 23,100 Exceptional Students from Classes 8th, 10th, and 12th

in 3 hours

Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

National News

Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

in 2 hours

Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

National News

Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.