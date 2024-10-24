Good news for common people before Diwali! The government has announced to sell 25% cheaper pulses at these places.

Where to buy cheap pulses These pulses can be purchased through cooperative retail networks and e-commerce platforms. 25% discount on pulses Whole chickpeas can be purchased at Rs 58 per kilogram, chickpea dal at Rs 70 per kilogram, moong dal at Rs 107 per kilogram, whole moong dal at Rs 93 per kilogram, and masoor dal at Rs 89 per kilogram. ‘Bharat Dal’ will be sold through mobile vans. The second phase of ‘Bharat Dal’ has started, and Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, Prahald Joshi, said, “This initiative confirms the government’s commitment to ensuring the availability of essential food items at affordable prices to consumers.” This facility will be provided through cooperative societies like NCCF, NAFED, and other channels.

Cheap onions are also being sold Under the second phase of ‘Bharat Dal’, the government is selling pulses from its buffer stock to maintain price stability. The government has allocated 3 lakh tons of chickpeas and 68,000 tons of moong for distribution. With the resumption of ‘Bharat Dal’ sales, there is a possibility of increased supply to consumers during the festive season. Moreover, the government has purchased 4.7 lakh tons of onions from the rabi crop to stabilize prices. The government started selling onions from its buffer stock on September 5 and has so far sold 1.15 lakh tons. NCCF has sold onions through 77 centers in 21 states, and NAFED has sold through 43 centers in 16 states.