Good news for Rajasthan: Research to focus on female camel’s milk, herders to benefit

The government is bringing about changes in the dairy sector through several schemes. In the coming time, work will be done in cooperative dairies towards managing cow dung, managing the diet and health of animals, and increasing earnings from the use of cow dung. In co-operative dairies, cow dung will be used to make organic manure and gas. Out of 500 families working in milk production in the village, 400 families will be associated with the cooperative. Their animal dung work will also be given to the cooperative. In the next 6 months, all these schemes will take concrete shape and reach the cooperative institutions.