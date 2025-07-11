Good news for Rajasthan: Research to focus on female camel’s milk, herders to benefit

Rajasthan Good News: Research on the medicinal properties of camel milk will now be conducted in India. The Rajasthan and Gujarat governments are preparing to launch a new scheme in this direction. Although several organisations have conducted research on the medicinal properties of camel milk in the past, now research will be conducted at the government level to harness the multifaceted benefits of camel milk. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah also announced this at the Sahakari Samvad programme held recently in Ahmedabad.
In the Sahakari Samvad, Union Minister Amit Shah stated that the objective of the scheme is to fetch better prices for milk for camel herders. Meerabhen from Gujarat has involved 360 families in the camel milk business, resulting in good earnings. Emphasising the need for further research in this area, Shah said that three institutions have already started working in this direction. This scheme will not only open up economic opportunities for camel herders but will also contribute to strengthening the rural economy and conserving natural resources.
Union Minister Amit Shah said that while holding the post of Home Minister is significant—given that even Sardar Patel once held it—he considers the Ministry of Cooperation, which he was later assigned, to be an even greater responsibility. According to him, this ministry directly serves the country’s poor, farmers, villages, and animals.
The use of the medicinal properties of camel milk will not only be beneficial in the health sector but will also strengthen the economic condition of camel herders. The implementation of this scheme will promote camel rearing and make a significant contribution to the conservation of camel breeds.
The government is bringing about changes in the dairy sector through several schemes. In the coming time, work will be done in cooperative dairies towards managing cow dung, managing the diet and health of animals, and increasing earnings from the use of cow dung. In co-operative dairies, cow dung will be used to make organic manure and gas. Out of 500 families working in milk production in the village, 400 families will be associated with the cooperative. Their animal dung work will also be given to the cooperative. In the next 6 months, all these schemes will take concrete shape and reach the cooperative institutions.