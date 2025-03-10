scriptGood news! Four-day holiday for Holi announced – find out which days schools and offices will be closed | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Good news! Four-day holiday for Holi announced – find out which days schools and offices will be closed

This year, the dates of Holi and the weekend coincide in such a way that many states are likely to have a continuous 4-day holiday from March 13th to 16th.

BharatMar 10, 2025 / 10:07 am

Patrika Desk

Holi is one of India’s most popular and vibrant festivals, celebrated annually on the full moon of the Phalgun month. It brings excitement and joy to people of all ages, from children to adults. This festival, filled with colours, sweets, and merriment, is not only a source of entertainment but also holds deep spiritual and cultural significance in Hinduism. In 2025, the main day of Holi falls on March 14th, a Friday. On this special occasion, most states in the country declare a public holiday, and in many places, the celebrations extend for four days, resulting in the closure of schools, colleges, banks, and other educational institutions.

Holi 2025: A 4-Day Holiday

This year, the dates of Holi and the weekend coincide in such a way that many states are likely to have a continuous 4-day holiday from March 13th to 16th. Let's understand this:
  • March 13, 2025 (Thursday): Holika Dahan (Chhoti Holi). Many states have a public holiday on this day, especially in North India.
  • March 14, 2025 (Friday): Rangwali Holi (Dhulandi). This is the main day of Holi, and most places across India have a government holiday.
  • March 15, 2025 (Saturday): In some states, the day after Holi is also part of the celebrations, and since it’s a Saturday, schools and many institutions will have a weekly holiday.
  • March 16, 2025 (Sunday): This is a weekend day, automatically part of the holiday.
Thus, a long 4-day holiday from Thursday to Sunday will make the Holi celebrations even more special.

Religious Significance of Holi

Holi holds a special place in Hinduism. This festival is considered a symbol of the victory of good over evil, associated with the story of Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, and his protection. Holika Dahan commemorates this story, when Hiranyakashipu’s sister, Holika, attempted to burn Prahlad but was consumed by the fire herself. Furthermore, Holi is also seen as a celebration of the love of Radha-Krishna and the arrival of spring. This festival gives people a chance to forget their differences and share joy and colours with each other.

Where will the 4-Day Holiday be Observed?

On the occasion of Holi, most states declare a public holiday on March 14th, but some states also have a holiday for Holika Dahan (March 13th). Combined with the weekend, this becomes a 4-day break. Here are some major states where schools, banks, and educational institutions may remain closed from March 13th to 16th:
  • Uttar Pradesh: Cities like Mathura, Vrindavan, and Lucknow witness incredible Holi celebrations. Holidays are likely on March 13th and 14th.
  • Bihar: Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm here, and both days’ holidays combine with the weekend.
  • Rajasthan: Jaipur and Udaipur will have holidays for the colourful Holi celebrations on March 13th-14th.
  • Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal and Indore will also have a 4-day break with two days of holiday and the weekend.
  • Delhi: The national capital will have holidays on March 13th-14th, extending with the weekend.
  • Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand: A similar pattern will be seen in these states.
However, the enthusiasm for Holi is less in South India (like Tamil Nadu, Kerala) or the North-Eastern states, so there might only be an optional holiday on March 14th there, and not a 4-day break.

Advice

However, the declaration of holidays depends on state governments and institutions; it would be best to contact your school, college, or office for accurate information. Some private schools or institutions may remain open on Saturday, reducing the holiday to 3 days. Bank holidays also depend on the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar, but banks will generally be closed on March 14th.

