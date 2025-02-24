Good News: PM Kisan Nidhi Installment to Reach 9.8 Crore Farmers’ Accounts Shortly

What is the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? This scheme is designed to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers. Under this scheme, farmers receive ₹6,000 annually, disbursed in three installments of ₹2,000 every four months directly into their bank accounts. This money assists with seeds, fertilisers, and other agricultural expenses. The 19th installment will benefit 9.8 crore farmers, exceeding the 9.6 crore beneficiaries of the 18th installment, as stated by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

When and where will the 19th installment be released? The 19th installment will be released on 24 February 2025. The event will take place in Bhagalpur, Bihar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch it. An installment is released every four months to provide continuous support to farmers throughout the year.

Who can benefit? This scheme is for specific farmers. Beneficiaries include: Small and marginal farmers: Those who own cultivable land up to 2 hectares (approximately 5 acres).

Those who own cultivable land up to 2 hectares (approximately 5 acres). Registered landholders: The farmer’s name must be registered in land records.

The farmer’s name must be registered in land records. Bank account mandatory: The bank account must be linked to Aadhaar. However, some individuals are ineligible: Institutional land owners.

Farmers employed in government jobs or paying income tax.

Professionals such as doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, or architects who pay professional tax. How to receive benefits? Registration is required to avail the scheme’s benefits. The process is as follows:

Visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in. Click on “New Farmer Registration”. Fill in your Aadhaar number and other necessary information. Upload documents such as land documents and Aadhaar proof. Submit the form and regularly check the status. Additionally:

Completion of e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) is mandatory. How to check the status? To check your benefit status and whether the payment has been received:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in. Click on “Know Your Status”. Select “Beneficiary Status”. Enter your registration number or mobile number. Enter the captcha code and click on “Get Data”. The status will be displayed on the screen. If the money has been received, it will say “Payment Successfully Credited”. What to do if the payment hasn’t been received? If the installment has not been received:

Complete e-KYC: Without e-KYC, the payment may be withheld. Complete it at the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) or through the online portal. Check bank details: Ensure the bank account is active, linked to Aadhaar, and the IFSC code is correct. Update the details at the bank. Check eligibility: Ensure you meet the scheme’s criteria (e.g., land up to 2 hectares). Who to contact for assistance? In case of any issues: