Cabinet approves bill to ban online betting, betting app ads

The Indian government has taken a significant step against apps associated with online betting and gambling. The central government has approved an Online Gaming Bill, which will impose a complete ban on advertisements for betting-related apps. Under this new rule, ads for betting apps will be completely prohibited on all digital and media platforms, including TV and the internet.
The cabinet recently approved the Online Gaming Bill, whose main objective is to curb platforms promoting illegal betting and gambling. This bill not only bans ads for betting apps but also provides for strict legal action against celebrities and influencers promoting these apps. Furthermore, banks and financial institutions have been prohibited from facilitating any transactions related to these apps.
The government's move is aimed at curbing the growing influence of illegal betting in society and protecting young people from its negative effects. Many betting apps attract users, especially young people, under the guise of entertainment and gaming, leading to financial losses and addiction. The government, taking this seriously, aims to ensure ethics and transparency in the digital space.
This decision is considered a major setback for online gaming companies. Experts say this step will make the digital gaming industry more accountable and protect consumers from unfair practices. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other political parties have supported this decision, calling it a necessary step to protect Indian culture and social values.