National News

Cabinet approves bill to ban online betting, betting app ads

The Indian government has banned advertisements for online betting apps. This ban encompasses all digital and media platforms, including television and the internet, effectively prohibiting betting app ads across the board.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

betting Apps ad ban
Ban on Advertisements of Betting Apps (File Photo)

The Indian government has taken a significant step against apps associated with online betting and gambling. The central government has approved an Online Gaming Bill, which will impose a complete ban on advertisements for betting-related apps. Under this new rule, ads for betting apps will be completely prohibited on all digital and media platforms, including TV and the internet.

What is the Online Gaming Bill?

The cabinet recently approved the Online Gaming Bill, whose main objective is to curb platforms promoting illegal betting and gambling. This bill not only bans ads for betting apps but also provides for strict legal action against celebrities and influencers promoting these apps. Furthermore, banks and financial institutions have been prohibited from facilitating any transactions related to these apps.

Why was this decision taken?

The government's move is aimed at curbing the growing influence of illegal betting in society and protecting young people from its negative effects. Many betting apps attract users, especially young people, under the guise of entertainment and gaming, leading to financial losses and addiction. The government, taking this seriously, aims to ensure ethics and transparency in the digital space.

Key Decisions

  • Complete ban on advertising: Advertisements for betting apps will be completely banned on TV, internet, social media, and other platforms.
  • Crackdown on celebrities and influencers: Legal action will be taken against celebrities and influencers promoting betting apps.
  • Restriction on financial transactions: Banks have been instructed to prevent transactions such as deposits and withdrawals related to these apps.
  • Monitoring and blocking: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will monitor illegal platforms and block them.

Setback for Gaming Companies

This decision is considered a major setback for online gaming companies. Experts say this step will make the digital gaming industry more accountable and protect consumers from unfair practices. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other political parties have supported this decision, calling it a necessary step to protect Indian culture and social values.

Updated on:

20 Aug 2025 09:54 am

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 09:32 am

National News / Cabinet approves bill to ban online betting, betting app ads
