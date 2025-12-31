Government Bans Nimesulide Painkiller Pills Above 100mg

Prioritising the health of the general public, the Central Government has taken a significant and strict step regarding the painkiller Nimesulide. The government has immediately banned the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of all oral Nimesulide medicines with a dosage exceeding 100 mg. This decision has been taken under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The Ministry of Health states that this higher dosage drug can pose a serious threat to human health, while safer alternatives are already available in the market.