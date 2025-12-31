31 December 2025,

Government Bans Nimesulide Painkiller Pills Above 100mg

The Central Government has imposed an immediate nationwide ban on the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of all oral formulations of Nimesulide with a dosage exceeding 100 mg.

Dec 31, 2025

Nimesulide Pills Ban (Image: AI)

Prioritising the health of the general public, the Central Government has taken a significant and strict step regarding the painkiller Nimesulide. The government has immediately banned the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of all oral Nimesulide medicines with a dosage exceeding 100 mg. This decision has been taken under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The Ministry of Health states that this higher dosage drug can pose a serious threat to human health, while safer alternatives are already available in the market.

Why was Nimesulide Banned?

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Health, Nimesulide medicines with a dosage exceeding 100 mg can prove to be risky for humans. Nimesulide is a Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) which has long been questioned for liver toxicity and other serious side effects.

Decision Applicable Nationwide

The government has taken this decision based on the recommendations of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB). The notification clarifies that this ban will be immediately effective across the entire country. However, the government has also clarified that lower-dose Nimesulide formulations and other safer painkiller alternatives will remain available in the market.

Strict Warning from the Ministry of Health

The Health Ministry's notification states, "All oral, immediate-release formulations containing Nimesulide above 100 mg may pose a risk to human health. As safer alternatives are available, its prohibition is being imposed in the public interest." The government asserts that this decision has been taken with the objective of ensuring the protection of people's health.

Previous Bans

This is not the first strict action concerning Nimesulide. In 2011, the use of Nimesulide in children under 12 years of age was completely banned. In January 2025, the government also prohibited the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of all Nimesulide-related medicines for animals.

