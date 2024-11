The cabinet also approved a new scheme titled ‘Mukhyamantri Grihasthal Kraya Yojana’ (Chief Minister’s Homestead Purchase Scheme). Under this scheme, the Revenue and Land Reforms Department will provide financial assistance of ₹100,000 to each landless family for the purchase of 3 decimals of land. The approved proposal states, “This one-time financial assistance will be provided to eligible landless families for the purchase of their land in the state.”

Furthermore, the cabinet gave its approval for the maintenance and upgradation of rural roads after the termination of maintenance contracts by contractors post-construction. It also approved ₹120.58 crore for the acquisition of 50.50 acres of land for the development of tourist facilities and infrastructure near the Punaura Dham Janaki Temple in Sitamarhi district.