Government Schemes: Will All Free Government Schemes Be Closed?

Petition Against Election Freebies A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the promise of freebies during elections. The petition demands that any promise of freebies during elections be considered a bribe. Along with this, the Election Commission should take immediate steps to stop political parties from making promises of free schemes during elections. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the central government and the Election Commission in this matter and has also clubbed this petition with other pending cases.

Bench On Petition The bench has permitted the petitioner to request an early hearing on all petitions. The demand for free schemes during elections has gained momentum over the past few days. This has been echoed from the Lok Sabha to the state assembly elections. During the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party promised free electricity and water. Similarly, the Congress has also made such promises in several states during the assembly elections. Even in BJP-ruled states, free government schemes are currently running. There are already several petitions pending in the Supreme Court regarding election freebies. The bench of former Chief Justice NV Ramana and former CJI Justice UU Lalit had earlier heard the matter, and recently, the bench of DY Chandrachud also heard the matter.