Government Schemes: Will All Free Government Schemes Be Closed?

Government Free Scheme: Such discussions have gained momentum that all free government schemes running in many states of the country will be shut down. Let’s know what’s true about it.

New DelhiOct 17, 2024 / 10:54 am

Patrika Desk

supreme court of India

During election time, political parties announce such schemes for free. Whether it’s free bus travel or ration distribution. When a political party wins the election, these free government schemes (Government Schemes) are also implemented in the state. There are many states in the country where such free schemes are currently running. However, now such discussions have gained momentum that all free government schemes running in many states of the country will be shut down.

Petition Against Election Freebies

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the promise of freebies during elections. The petition demands that any promise of freebies during elections be considered a bribe. Along with this, the Election Commission should take immediate steps to stop political parties from making promises of free schemes during elections. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the central government and the Election Commission in this matter and has also clubbed this petition with other pending cases.

Bench On Petition

The bench has permitted the petitioner to request an early hearing on all petitions. The demand for free schemes during elections has gained momentum over the past few days. This has been echoed from the Lok Sabha to the state assembly elections. During the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party promised free electricity and water. Similarly, the Congress has also made such promises in several states during the assembly elections. Even in BJP-ruled states, free government schemes are currently running. There are already several petitions pending in the Supreme Court regarding election freebies. The bench of former Chief Justice NV Ramana and former CJI Justice UU Lalit had earlier heard the matter, and recently, the bench of DY Chandrachud also heard the matter.

