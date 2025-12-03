Government withdraws mandatory pre-installation of 'Sanchar Saathi' app on smartphones

The central government on Wednesday withdrew its order that mandated the pre-installation of the official 'Sanchar Saathi' portal app on all new smartphones sold in the country to prevent cyber fraud. A new statement issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said that in the last 24 hours alone, over 6 lakh users have voluntarily downloaded the app from the Google Play Store and App Store. In view of this, the government felt that the awareness campaign was successful and there was no longer a need for mandatory pre-installation.