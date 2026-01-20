Governor RN Ravi walks out of Tamil Nadu Assembly without giving speech, citing disrespect to the national anthem

Image: IANS
The issue of disrespect to the national anthem has once again surfaced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Consequently, Governor R.N. Ravi walked out of the House on Tuesday before delivering his inaugural speech. Expressing his disappointment over the matter, the Governor stated that he was being prevented from speaking in the House and his microphone was repeatedly being switched off. It is noteworthy that similar confrontations have occurred previously between Governor R.N. Ravi and the Tamil Nadu government in the Assembly. Last year too, the Governor had walked out of the Assembly, alleging disrespect to the national anthem.
Reacting to the incident, the Governor said, "I am extremely disappointed. The national anthem was not accorded due respect. My speech was repeatedly interrupted, which is unfortunate." The Governor's walkout led to a tense situation in the Assembly. Later, Speaker M. Appavu requested the Governor to adhere to the rules and practices of the Assembly. Following this incident, the Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan issued a press release explaining the reasons for the Governor's departure from the Assembly without delivering his speech.
The press release stated that the Governor's microphone was repeatedly switched off and he was not allowed to speak. It further added that atrocities against Dalits and incidents of sexual violence against Dalit women are rapidly increasing. Despite this, these issues have been completely ignored in the government's speech. Once again, the national anthem was disrespected, and fundamental constitutional duties were overlooked.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed strong displeasure over the Governor leaving the House midway without completing his speech. CM Stalin said, "The Governor's departure in this manner is an insult to the Assembly, which has been elected by the people. This Assembly has its own great and old dignity." Citing the example of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, Stalin said that Anna once stated that just as a goat does not need a beard, a state does not need the post of a Governor.
