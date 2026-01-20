Governor RN Ravi walks out of Tamil Nadu Assembly without giving speech, citing disrespect to the national anthem

The issue of disrespect to the national anthem has once again surfaced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Consequently, Governor R.N. Ravi walked out of the House on Tuesday before delivering his inaugural speech. Expressing his disappointment over the matter, the Governor stated that he was being prevented from speaking in the House and his microphone was repeatedly being switched off. It is noteworthy that similar confrontations have occurred previously between Governor R.N. Ravi and the Tamil Nadu government in the Assembly. Last year too, the Governor had walked out of the Assembly, alleging disrespect to the national anthem.