Grenade Attack on Army Camp, Three Soldiers Critically Injured

He led the organisation's military wing and directed several attacks against the government, leading to decades of violence in Assam. He had been living in exile in Bangladesh since 2008, where he was sentenced to death in 2014 for arms smuggling. However, this sentence was recently commuted to 14 years' imprisonment in 2025. Remaining separate from the peace accord with the main faction of ULFA, Baruah still insists on negotiations regarding sovereignty and remains a significant security threat to India due to his alleged links with countries like China and Pakistan.