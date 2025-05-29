Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

What did CM Yogi say? CM Yogi wrote on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter): “From the land of Lord Shri Ram to the expanse of space! Heartiest congratulations to Uttar Pradesh’s son, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, on being selected for the historic Axiom-4 space mission! He is now going to create history—embarking on a space journey carrying the dreams of India. This is a moment of pride for every Indian and every family in Uttar Pradesh.”

This mission is particularly significant for India, Poland, and Hungary, as it marks the first time in nearly 40 years that astronauts from these three countries will be travelling to the International Space Station (ISS). Over 60 scientific experiments will be conducted during this mission, marking a new chapter in international collaboration and space research.

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla? Shubhanshu Shukla’s father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, is a retired government official, and his mother, Asha Shukla, is a homemaker. Shubhanshu is the youngest of three siblings. His wife, Dr. Kamna, is a dentist, and they have a four-year-old son.

NDA Graduate Shubhanshu Shukla is an alumnus of City Montessori School, Lucknow. Inspired by the 1999 Kargil War, he took and passed the NDA examination. He then graduated in Computer Science from the National Defence Academy and became a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. Today, he is an experienced test pilot with approximately 2000 hours of flight experience. He has flown numerous fighter and transport aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, and An-32.

Selected for ISRO in 2019 In 2019, when ISRO and the Air Force’s Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) began their search for astronauts for India’s first human space mission, Shubhanshu was selected. He underwent training at the Yuri Gagarin Training Centre in Russia and completed advanced training in Bengaluru upon his return to India. He also completed an M.Tech in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bengaluru. On 27 February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the team for India’s first astronauts from ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, which included Shubhanshu Shukla.