GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

It is reported that the GST team raided Go Gas’s bottling and refilling plant located in Phase 2 of the Siltara industrial area. This is a private plant. Currently, the GST team is examining documents, stock, and tax-related files. A 25-member GST team has been deployed to investigate all three locations. The findings of the search have not yet been disclosed (GST Raid). GST officials are scrutinising records from the past three years.

The bottling and refilling plant of private Go Gas, which has been raided by the GST team, is a private plant. Before the government’s Indane gas plant was established in the area, this plant refilled Indane gas cylinders. However, after the government’s Indane bottling and refilling plant was built near Mandhar, this plant started refilling Bharat Gas cylinders. Similarly, after Bharat Gas’s government bottling and refilling plant was built near Tilda, this plant has been refilling cylinders for the private Go Gas company.