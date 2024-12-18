scriptGST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

GST Raid: A major operation has been launched today in Raipur and Durg by the GST department. A team of over a dozen officials conducted a raid at the Silatara plant of Go Gas.

RaipurDec 18, 2024 / 11:46 am

Patrika Desk

GST Raid
The GST department has conducted a major raid in Raipur and Durg. A team of over a dozen officials raided Go Gas’s plant in Siltara. The raid included the Siltara plant, offices in Raipur, and a plant in Durg.
It is reported that the GST team raided Go Gas’s bottling and refilling plant located in Phase 2 of the Siltara industrial area. This is a private plant. Currently, the GST team is examining documents, stock, and tax-related files. A 25-member GST team has been deployed to investigate all three locations. The findings of the search have not yet been disclosed (GST Raid). GST officials are scrutinising records from the past three years.
The bottling and refilling plant of private Go Gas, which has been raided by the GST team, is a private plant. Before the government’s Indane gas plant was established in the area, this plant refilled Indane gas cylinders. However, after the government’s Indane bottling and refilling plant was built near Mandhar, this plant started refilling Bharat Gas cylinders. Similarly, after Bharat Gas’s government bottling and refilling plant was built near Tilda, this plant has been refilling cylinders for the private Go Gas company.

News / National News / GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

2 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

Sports

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

3 hours ago

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

Business

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

7 hours ago

Latest National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

2 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

Bulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured

National News

Bulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured

3 hours ago

GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

National News

GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

5 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.