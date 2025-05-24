Gujarat ATS arrests another alleged ISI spy working in government hospital

Accused’s Name and Role The arrested accused is Sahdev Singh Dipubha Gohil, who was employed as a contract Multipurpose Health Worker (MPH) at the Mata-na-Madh Primary Health Centre in Kutch district. According to the ATS, Gohil sent sensitive pictures and videos related to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Navy to an unknown female agent who identified herself as Aditi Bhardwaj.

Contact via WhatsApp, Cash Payment Received ATS officials stated that Gohil was contacted by Aditi Bhardwaj on WhatsApp in mid-2023. The woman identified herself as an agent of the Pakistani intelligence agency and asked Gohil to send pictures and videos of the BSF and Navy’s under-construction and recently built security establishments in the Kutch region. In early 2025, Gohil purchased a new SIM card using his Aadhaar card, activated WhatsApp on it, and handed the SIM card to Bhardwaj. He continued sharing sensitive information through this medium. The investigation also revealed that Gohil received ₹40,000 in cash through an intermediary in exchange for his espionage activities.

Arrest Made with Technical Surveillance and Central Agency Assistance On 1 May, the ATS apprehended Gohil based on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, followed by a formal arrest. A case has been registered against him under sections 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 148 (waging war against the government or assisting in waging war) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Several pieces of information were deleted from Gohil’s mobile phone, which has now been sent to a forensic science lab for data retrieval.

Gujarat ATS arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil for sending sensitive information related to BSF and IAF to Pakistan. (Photo Source: Gujarat ATS) https://t.co/tv1SZqLS3N pic.twitter.com/D93nF1RqRT— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025 Activity of Pakistani Agents on Social Media a Matter of Concern ATS officials stated that in recent months, there has been an increase in incidents of Pakistani intelligence agencies enticing Indian citizens through social media. Agents often pose as women, targeting individuals who are emotionally or financially vulnerable. The official said, “They have a large database and contact different people. Some people fall prey to greed or emotional traps and end up sharing sensitive information.” ATS officials stated that in recent months, there has been an increase in incidents of Pakistani intelligence agencies enticing Indian citizens through social media. Agents often pose as women, targeting individuals who are emotionally or financially vulnerable. The official said, “They have a large database and contact different people. Some people fall prey to greed or emotional traps and end up sharing sensitive information.”

Background of Previous Cases in Gujarat Prior to the Kutch case, in November 2024, Dipesh Batuk Gohil, a resident of Arambada village in Okha taluka, Devbhoomi Dwarka district, was arrested. He had worked on Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships for three years and was apprehended for allegedly sending information about the ships to a Pakistani agent through a Facebook account named Sahima. He received ₹42,000.

Similarly, in October 2024, Pankaj Kotia of Porbandar was arrested for allegedly sending information about Coast Guard ships to a Pakistan-based female agent named Riya. He received ₹26,000 through various bank accounts.