Gujarat Creates History on Yoga Day: 2121 Perform Bhujangasana, Setting World Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed another record-breaking feat in Gujarat during International Yoga Day. In Vadnagar, 2121 people performed Bhujangasana, creating a new world record.

Jun 22, 2025 / 10:59 am

Patrika Desk

International Yoga Day: A state-level International Yoga Day celebration took place on Saturday at the historic Sharmistha Talab complex in Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthplace in Mehsana district, Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present. During the event, 2121 yoga practitioners simultaneously performed the Bhujangasana, securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

15 Million Participants

On this occasion, Chief Minister Patel stated that approximately 15 million people participated in Yoga Day celebrations across the state, from municipal corporations to village panchayats. He emphasised the need to make the ancient tradition of yoga a mass movement, aligning with the collective commitment to a disease-free and healthy Gujarat, while respecting its culture and heritage.

PM Modi Participates in Visakhapatnam

The event was attended by Health Minister Rishikesh Patel, Gujarat Yoga Board President Sheshpal Rajput, MP Hari Patel, MLAs Kirit Patel, Sardar Chaudhary and Mukesh Patel, Dudhsagar Dairy Chairman Ashok Chaudhary, and other yoga practitioners. All attendees viewed the live broadcast of the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Modi was also present.

Gujarat’s Previous Yoga Records

Gujarat previously achieved the following records:
– In 2023, during the 9th International Yoga Day, Surat witnessed a record-breaking 1.50 lakh people performing yoga simultaneously.
– On 1 January 2024, a world record was set with 50,000 people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 locations, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

