Gujarat Creates History on Yoga Day: 2121 Perform Bhujangasana, Setting World Record

15 Million Participants On this occasion, Chief Minister Patel stated that approximately 15 million people participated in Yoga Day celebrations across the state, from municipal corporations to village panchayats. He emphasised the need to make the ancient tradition of yoga a mass movement, aligning with the collective commitment to a disease-free and healthy Gujarat, while respecting its culture and heritage.

PM Modi Participates in Visakhapatnam The event was attended by Health Minister Rishikesh Patel, Gujarat Yoga Board President Sheshpal Rajput, MP Hari Patel, MLAs Kirit Patel, Sardar Chaudhary and Mukesh Patel, Dudhsagar Dairy Chairman Ashok Chaudhary, and other yoga practitioners. All attendees viewed the live broadcast of the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Modi was also present.