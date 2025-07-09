9 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Gujarat Gambhira Bridge Collapse: 2 dead, multiple vehicles plunge into river

Gujarat Gambhira Bridge Collapse: A bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand districts in Gujarat collapsed suddenly.

Ahmedabad

Patrika Desk

Jul 09, 2025

Gujarat Bridge collapse
Gujarat Bridge collapse (ANI Video Screenshot)

Gujarat Bridge Collapse: A bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand districts in Gujarat collapsed suddenly this morning, 9 July, causing several vehicles to plunge into the Mahisagar River. Two deaths have been confirmed, while three people have been rescued. Local administration and police have launched immediate relief and rescue operations.

Details of the Accident

The incident occurred around 8 am when the old bridge connecting central Gujarat and Saurashtra suddenly broke in the middle. According to eyewitnesses, several vehicles were crossing the bridge at the time, including two trucks, a tanker, and a van. Four of these vehicles fell into the river. A tanker was left hanging precariously on the broken section of the bridge, causing panic among onlookers.

Rescue Operations and Situation

Following the incident, local police, fire department, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams arrived at the scene. Three people have been rescued from the river so far, but fears remain that several others may be trapped. Rescue operations are underway, with locals also assisting.

Impact and Concerns

The Gambhira Bridge was a crucial route connecting central Gujarat to Saurashtra and the districts of Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar. Its collapse has severely disrupted the region's traffic. The bridge was already notorious for its dilapidated condition and instances of suicide. Recent heavy rains and flooding in Gujarat have also added pressure to the infrastructure, a possible contributing factor to this incident.

Administration's Response

The local administration has appealed to people to avoid the riverbank and exercise caution. Police have launched an investigation into the causes of the accident. Preliminary information suggests that the old structure of the bridge and recent heavy rainfall may be the primary causes.

Share the news:

Related Topics

accident

accident death

Published on:

09 Jul 2025 10:43 am

English News / National News / Gujarat Gambhira Bridge Collapse: 2 dead, multiple vehicles plunge into river
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.