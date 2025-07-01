scriptGujarat Gets Major Boost: Namo Shakti and Somnath-Dwarka Expressways Approved | Latest News | Patrika News
Gujarat Gets Major Boost: Namo Shakti and Somnath-Dwarka Expressways Approved

The Gujarat government has approved the construction of the Namo Shakti Expressway and the Somnath-Dwarka Expressway. This project is expected to improve connectivity, boost industrial development, and promote tourism.

Jul 01, 2025 / 12:32 pm

Patrika Desk

The Gujarat state government has approved two ambitious projects, the Namo Shakti Expressway and the Somnath-Dwarka Expressway, to elevate the state’s infrastructure. These projects will not only improve connectivity but also boost industrial development and tourism.

Namo Shakti Expressway

The Namo Shakti Expressway will be 430 kilometres long, stretching from Desa to Pipavav. The estimated cost of this project is between ₹36,120 crore and ₹39,120 crore. This expressway will connect 13 districts of Gujarat: Amreli, Botad, Surendranagar, Patan, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath. The project will provide better connectivity to ports, industrial corridors, and tourist destinations.

Somnath-Dwarka Expressway

The 680-kilometre-long Somnath-Dwarka Expressway will further ease travel from Ahmedabad to Somnath and Dwarka. Its estimated cost is ₹57,120 crore. Upon completion of this expressway, the journey from Ahmedabad to Somnath will be possible in just 4 hours. This project will be particularly significant for pilgrims and tourists, as it will connect major sites such as Ambaji, Dharoi, Polo Forest, Modhera, Bechraji, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar, and Somnath.

Significance of the Projects

The Gujarat State Road Development Corporation (GSRDC) has invited bids for detailed project reports (DPRs) and feasibility studies for these expressways. Both these greenfield expressways will benefit areas encompassing approximately 45% of Gujarat’s population. These projects will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and will include modern amenities such as wildlife crossings and interchanges. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed the swift implementation of these projects to accelerate industrial and tourism development in the state. The construction of these expressways will not only reduce travel time but also add a new dimension to Gujarat’s economic progress.

