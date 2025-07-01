Gujarat Gets Major Boost: Namo Shakti and Somnath-Dwarka Expressways Approved

Namo Shakti Expressway The Namo Shakti Expressway will be 430 kilometres long, stretching from Desa to Pipavav. The estimated cost of this project is between ₹36,120 crore and ₹39,120 crore. This expressway will connect 13 districts of Gujarat: Amreli, Botad, Surendranagar, Patan, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath. The project will provide better connectivity to ports, industrial corridors, and tourist destinations.

Somnath-Dwarka Expressway The 680-kilometre-long Somnath-Dwarka Expressway will further ease travel from Ahmedabad to Somnath and Dwarka. Its estimated cost is ₹57,120 crore. Upon completion of this expressway, the journey from Ahmedabad to Somnath will be possible in just 4 hours. This project will be particularly significant for pilgrims and tourists, as it will connect major sites such as Ambaji, Dharoi, Polo Forest, Modhera, Bechraji, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar, and Somnath.