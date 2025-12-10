Gujarat: Nirbhaya-like sexual assault on six-year-old girl

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Rajkot district in Gujarat. Here, in Atkot, a six-year-old innocent girl has been subjected to horrific violence similar to the Nirbhaya case. The accused first attempted to rape the child and then, upon failing, inserted a rod into the minor's private parts. This incident occurred on December 4, and the police have arrested the accused. After the incident, the child was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition, where she is undergoing treatment.