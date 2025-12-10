Gujarat: Nirbhaya-like sexual assault on six-year-old girl

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Rajkot district in Gujarat. Here, in Atkot, a six-year-old innocent girl has been subjected to horrific violence similar to the Nirbhaya case. The accused first attempted to rape the child and then, upon failing, inserted a rod into the minor's private parts. This incident occurred on December 4, and the police have arrested the accused. After the incident, the child was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition, where she is undergoing treatment.
The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Ramsingh Tersingh, a resident of Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police registered a case and began searching for the accused. During this period, approximately 100 suspects were interrogated, and finally, the accused Tersingh was apprehended. According to information, the victim child's family originally hails from Dahod district and works as labourers on a farm in a village in Atkot.
On the day of the incident, while the victim's family was working in the field, Tersingh quietly arrived, picked up the child, and took her away. He attempted to rape the child near the field by covering her mouth. However, as the victim started screaming, Tersingh inserted a rod into her private parts. Following this, Tersingh fled the scene, leaving the child there in a bloody state.
After some time, the child's family reached the spot searching for her and found the child lying there in an injured condition. The family immediately took the child to a hospital in Rajkot, where she is undergoing treatment. Rajkot Rural SP Vijaysinh Gurjar stated that upon receiving information about the incident, a case was registered under the POCSO Act, and a search for the accused was initiated.
The police formed ten teams and interrogated 100 people. Subsequently, 10 suspects were presented before the child along with child specialists. During this identification process, the child identified the accused Tersingh. The accused has one daughter and two sons and used to work in the field adjacent to the one where the incident took place.
