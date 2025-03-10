Gujarat scorches: Bhuj at 42°C, 11 cities cross 40°C mark

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for several parts of the state for the next three days, issuing a yellow alert. The rising temperatures in Gujarat are intensifying the heat. On Sunday, Ahmedabad recorded a temperature of approximately 38.7 degrees, which rose to 40.4 degrees on Monday, exceeding 40 degrees. Most cities in the state recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher on Monday.

In Ahmedabad, the rising heat has led to increased use of fans, air conditioners, and coolers, along with a surge in demand for cold beverages. According to the Meteorological Department, hot winds are likely to cause discomfort in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Morbi, Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Kutch on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Furthermore, the effect of the heatwave may persist in Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Rajkot, and Kutch in North Gujarat on Thursday. Guidance is being provided to people on how to protect themselves from the heat. A decrease in the intensity of the heatwave is expected after these three days.