Gujarat scorches: Bhuj at 42°C, 11 cities cross 40°C mark

Yellow alert issued for three days in several districts of the state.

AhmedabadMar 10, 2025 / 10:16 pm

Patrika Desk

गर्मी से बचने का प्रयास

A heatwave has gripped Gujarat for the past few days. On Monday, the mercury soared past 40 degrees Celsius in 11 cities across the state. Bhuj in Kutch recorded the highest temperature at 42 degrees Celsius. Surat was the second hottest city on Monday, with a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius. The scorching heat is expected to continue for the next three days.
The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for several parts of the state for the next three days, issuing a yellow alert.

The rising temperatures in Gujarat are intensifying the heat. On Sunday, Ahmedabad recorded a temperature of approximately 38.7 degrees, which rose to 40.4 degrees on Monday, exceeding 40 degrees. Most cities in the state recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher on Monday.
In Ahmedabad, the rising heat has led to increased use of fans, air conditioners, and coolers, along with a surge in demand for cold beverages.

According to the Meteorological Department, hot winds are likely to cause discomfort in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Morbi, Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Kutch on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Furthermore, the effect of the heatwave may persist in Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Rajkot, and Kutch in North Gujarat on Thursday. Guidance is being provided to people on how to protect themselves from the heat. A decrease in the intensity of the heatwave is expected after these three days.

Temperatures in Major Cities

Bhuj – 42.0

Surat – 41.8

Rajkot – 41.7

Surendranagar – 41.7

Gandhinagar – 40.4

Ahmedabad – 40.4

Vadodara – 39.8

