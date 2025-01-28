Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Parole for the 12th Time

12th Parole in 4 Years This is Ram Rahim Singh’s twelfth parole in the last four years. After being sentenced to 20 years in prison in August 2017 for raping two of his disciples, this will be his first time spending 10 days at his Dera in Sirsa. Subsequently, he will be staying in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He was last granted a 20-day parole, four days before the Haryana elections last year on October 5th. His ability to influence the votes of his followers had earned him patronage from political leaders and parties in Punjab and Haryana for nearly two decades.

Ram Rahim Imprisoned in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail Last time, he sought parole citing the death anniversary of his father, Magar Singh, which falls on October 5th and is observed as Parmarthi Diwas. Before October last year, the Haryana government had granted him a 21-day leave in August, which ended on September 2nd. Ram Rahim is currently incarcerated in the high-security Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, 250 kilometres from the state capital, Chandigarh.