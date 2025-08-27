Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Gurugram STF Foils Plot to Assassinate Famous Singer, Arrests Five Sharp Shooters

In a joint operation in Gurugram, Haryana, the STF and the Crime Branch arrested five sharpshooters. These individuals were allegedly plotting the murder of renowned Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuriya.

Gurgaon

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

rahul fazilpuria
राहुल फाजिलपुरिया की हत्या की साजिश (@fazilpuria)

In a major success for the Special Task Force (STF) and Crime Branch of Gurugram, Haryana, five sharpshooters were apprehended following an encounter in Sector-93 late Tuesday night. The sharpshooters were plotting the murder of renowned Haryanvi singer and politician Rahul Fazilpuria. This operation was being directed by gangsters Deepak Nandl and Rohit Sirdhania, based overseas.

Four Shooters Injured in Encounter

Police received information about suspicious individuals in an unmarked Innova car in the Wazirpur area of Gurugram's Pataudi Road. The STF and Crime Branch laid a trap. When police attempted to stop the car, the criminals opened fire. In retaliation, the STF fired back, injuring four criminals in their legs. A fifth shooter, Gautam alias Gogi, was apprehended after a chase. The injured criminals were admitted to a Gurugram government hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. A total of 18 rounds were fired on both sides during the encounter, narrowly missing two police officers.

Identification of Accused

DSP Pritpal Singh of the STF revealed the identities of the arrested shooters as Vinod alias Pehalwan (Jhajjar), Padam alias Raja (Jhajjar), Shubham alias Kala (Sonipat), Gautam alias Gogi (Sonipat), and Ashish alias Ashu (Sonipat). They all worked for overseas gangsters and were also involved in the Rohit Shokeen murder case.

Previous Attack on Rahul Fazilpuria

Rahul Fazilpuria was previously targeted on 14 July 2025, in a shooting incident on Gurugram's SPR Road, narrowly escaping injury. Vishal, an accused who conducted reconnaissance for Rahul, was arrested in that case. Rahul's financier, Rohit Shokeen, was shot dead on 5 August 2025 in Sector-77. Police believe these incidents may be linked to gang warfare and property disputes.

Threat to Singer's Life

Rahul Fazilpuria had previously informed the police about threats to his life. He stated that despite having no connection with gangster Himanshu Bhaau, he was receiving threatening calls. The singer noted that targeting artists and singers has become a new trend, with overseas gangsters spreading fear through their henchmen.

Police Action and Ongoing Investigation

The STF and Gurugram Police have recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from the accused. Police are now interrogating the shooters to identify the masterminds and other individuals involved in the conspiracy. Gurugram Police have increased Rahul Fazilpuria's security and are maintaining heightened vigilance in the area.

