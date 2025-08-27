Gurugram STF Foils Plot to Assassinate Famous Singer, Arrests Five Sharp Shooters

Police received information about suspicious individuals in an unmarked Innova car in the Wazirpur area of Gurugram's Pataudi Road. The STF and Crime Branch laid a trap. When police attempted to stop the car, the criminals opened fire. In retaliation, the STF fired back, injuring four criminals in their legs. A fifth shooter, Gautam alias Gogi, was apprehended after a chase. The injured criminals were admitted to a Gurugram government hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. A total of 18 rounds were fired on both sides during the encounter, narrowly missing two police officers.