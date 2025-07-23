23 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Gwalior Kanwariya Accident: Four Dead, Two Injured as Car Overturns

Gwalior Road Accident: A tragic accident occurred on the Shivpuri link road involving a group of Kanwariyas returning from Bhadavana (Utila).

Gwalior

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Gwalior Accident
Gwalior Accident (Image Source : Patrika)

A tragic accident occurred on the Shivpuri Link Road involving a group of Kanwariyas returning from Bhadavna (Utila). A speeding car's tyre burst, causing the vehicle to veer off the road, mowing down the Kanwariyas and overturning into a ditch. Four Kanwariyas died, and two sustained injuries. The incident took place at around 12:45 AM on Wednesday. Enraged Kanwariyas protested on the road following the accident. Police arrived at the scene and admitted the injured to the hospital.

Car Overturns, Crushing Group of Kanwariyas

Prahalad Banjara, a resident of Simariya Tankha Ghatigaon, stated that 13 people from his village had gone to Bhadavna to collect holy water. In the evening, the group, carrying their Kanwars (Car Crushed Kanwariyas), was returning via the Sheetla Mata Temple route, singing and celebrating. Upon reaching Shivpuri Link Road, a car (AP-09 WD 0226) suffered a tyre burst, veering off course and crushing the Kanwariyas before overturning into a ditch. The occupants of the car fled the scene. Baba Gusain (55) and Prahalad (33) sustained serious injuries, while Vakil, Ramesh, Dinesh, and Chhotu died at the scene.

Accident in the Blink of an Eye

Prahalad Banjara recounted that everyone was walking in a line. They were just a short distance from the village, hoping to reach home by morning and offer their Kanwars to Lord Shiva. Suddenly, a loud bang was heard, and before anyone could understand what happened, the car was seen tumbling, crushing the group of Kanwariyas. Screams and cries erupted from the once joyous group. Fellow pilgrims lay bleeding on the road.

Negligence was observed at the trauma centre. When the injured Kanwariyas were brought there, a shortage of stretchers led to further commotion. Kanwariyas shouted for stretchers. News of the accident caused chaos in Simariya Tankha village. Relatives rushed to the hospital. Police have kept the bodies of the deceased at the post-mortem house.

Two Teams Deployed to Search for Car Occupants

Two teams have been deployed to search for the car occupants who fled after crushing the Kanwariyas. The car owner is being traced using the car's registration number. – Hina Khan, CSP

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 11:08 am

English News / National News / Gwalior Kanwariya Accident: Four Dead, Two Injured as Car Overturns
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.