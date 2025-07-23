Gwalior Kanwariya Accident: Four Dead, Two Injured as Car Overturns

Prahalad Banjara, a resident of Simariya Tankha Ghatigaon, stated that 13 people from his village had gone to Bhadavna to collect holy water. In the evening, the group, carrying their Kanwars (Car Crushed Kanwariyas), was returning via the Sheetla Mata Temple route, singing and celebrating. Upon reaching Shivpuri Link Road, a car (AP-09 WD 0226) suffered a tyre burst, veering off course and crushing the Kanwariyas before overturning into a ditch. The occupants of the car fled the scene. Baba Gusain (55) and Prahalad (33) sustained serious injuries, while Vakil, Ramesh, Dinesh, and Chhotu died at the scene.