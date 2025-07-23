Gwalior Kanwariya Accident: Four Dead, Two Injured as Car Overturns

A tragic accident occurred on the Shivpuri Link Road involving a group of Kanwariyas returning from Bhadavna (Utila). A speeding car's tyre burst, causing the vehicle to veer off the road, mowing down the Kanwariyas and overturning into a ditch. Four Kanwariyas died, and two sustained injuries. The incident took place at around 12:45 AM on Wednesday. Enraged Kanwariyas protested on the road following the accident. Police arrived at the scene and admitted the injured to the hospital.
Prahalad Banjara, a resident of Simariya Tankha Ghatigaon, stated that 13 people from his village had gone to Bhadavna to collect holy water. In the evening, the group, carrying their Kanwars (Car Crushed Kanwariyas), was returning via the Sheetla Mata Temple route, singing and celebrating. Upon reaching Shivpuri Link Road, a car (AP-09 WD 0226) suffered a tyre burst, veering off course and crushing the Kanwariyas before overturning into a ditch. The occupants of the car fled the scene. Baba Gusain (55) and Prahalad (33) sustained serious injuries, while Vakil, Ramesh, Dinesh, and Chhotu died at the scene.
Prahalad Banjara recounted that everyone was walking in a line. They were just a short distance from the village, hoping to reach home by morning and offer their Kanwars to Lord Shiva. Suddenly, a loud bang was heard, and before anyone could understand what happened, the car was seen tumbling, crushing the group of Kanwariyas. Screams and cries erupted from the once joyous group. Fellow pilgrims lay bleeding on the road.
Negligence was observed at the trauma centre. When the injured Kanwariyas were brought there, a shortage of stretchers led to further commotion. Kanwariyas shouted for stretchers. News of the accident caused chaos in Simariya Tankha village. Relatives rushed to the hospital. Police have kept the bodies of the deceased at the post-mortem house.
Two teams have been deployed to search for the car occupants who fled after crushing the Kanwariyas. The car owner is being traced using the car's registration number. – Hina Khan, CSP