Haryana: Amit Shah and CM Mohan Yadav to go as observers to make Nayab Singh Saini the Chief Minister.

It is believed that the party’s leadership will be in the hands of CM Nayab Singh Saini, but after the reports of Gurgaon MP and Central Minister Rao Inderjit Singh’s rebellious attitude in the media, the party is fully prepared.

Union Minister Inderjit Singh Rao’s rebellious attitude In fact, the party has won 21 out of 28 seats in the Ahirwal region in the assembly elections, which has contributed significantly to its majority. Ahirwal region has a stronghold of Rao. On Sunday, there were reports in the media that Rao could stake a claim to the CM’s post with the support of around 10 MLAs.

However, Rao denied these reports on social media in the evening, saying that he and all MLAs are with the party. Senior leader Anil Vij, who has claimed to be a contender for the CM’s post, has also met national president JP Nadda. His stance is that he will become the CM if given a chance by the party high command. The oath-taking ceremony of the new government has been scheduled for October 17.