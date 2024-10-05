Mahila Sakhti Yojana: ‘We will deposit Khata-Khata-Khata rupees into women’s accounts, OPS will be restored’ – Rahul Gandhi

MSY will provide rupees Rahul said in his address that the Congress government will deposit khata-khata-khata rupees into women’s accounts every month under the Mahila Sakhti Yojana (MSY). Rahul’s tone was reminiscent of the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi said that after the Congress government is formed in Haryana, a gas cylinder that costs 1200 rupees will be made available for 500 rupees. 700 rupees will be deposited into your account.

‘Old Pension Scheme will be restored’ Under the Social Security Scheme, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be restored. Two lakh government jobs will be provided to the youth. There will be no discrimination based on religion in jobs. Rahul Gandhi posted on social media, writing, “The BJP is trying to destroy the Constitution, and the Congress is fighting to protect your rights. By supporting the Congress, you will become the protector of the Constitution. We have to work together to make the country’s institutions and media independent, provide security to women, employment to youth, prosperity to farmers, and justice to the poor and marginalized.