Mahila Sakhti Yojana: ‘We will deposit Khata-Khata-Khata rupees into women’s accounts, OPS will be restored’ – Rahul Gandhi

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi also reached Nuh in Haryana on the last day of election campaigning to support the Congress candidate. Here, Rahul said something that reminded people of the Lok Sabha elections.

New DelhiOct 05, 2024 / 11:29 am

The election campaign for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana came to an end on Thursday. Top leaders of the BJP, Congress, and other regional parties put in all their might. Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi also reached Nuh in Haryana on the last day to campaign for the Congress candidate. A large number of people gathered to listen to Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul said in his address that the Congress government will deposit khata-khata-khata rupees into women’s accounts every month under the Mahila Sakhti Yojana (MSY). Rahul’s tone was reminiscent of the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi said that after the Congress government is formed in Haryana, a gas cylinder that costs 1200 rupees will be made available for 500 rupees. 700 rupees will be deposited into your account.

‘Old Pension Scheme will be restored’

Under the Social Security Scheme, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be restored. Two lakh government jobs will be provided to the youth. There will be no discrimination based on religion in jobs. Rahul Gandhi posted on social media, writing, “The BJP is trying to destroy the Constitution, and the Congress is fighting to protect your rights. By supporting the Congress, you will become the protector of the Constitution. We have to work together to make the country’s institutions and media independent, provide security to women, employment to youth, prosperity to farmers, and justice to the poor and marginalized.

We will not let anyone tarnish the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb. Rahul wrote further, “My brave lion workers, Congress’ tigers are not afraid of anyone. No matter how much abuse or beating, it makes no difference. We will continue to raise our voice for India, opening shops of love in every corner.

