Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini's Assets, Accounts and Wealth

CM Nayab Singh Net Worth: After the spectacular victory in the elections led by Nayab Singh Saini, the BJP is once again forming the government in the state. Now, he is going to sit on the Chief Minister’s chair again. Let’s know how much his total assets are worth.

Oct 18, 2024

Patrika Desk

The Haryana Assembly Election has resulted in a resounding victory for Nayab Singh Saini. After taking oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday, i.e., October 17, 2024, the BJP is forming the government in the state for the third time in a row. Now, let’s talk about the assets of Haryana’s new CM, Nayab Saini. He has assets worth crores. He had mentioned this in his affidavit submitted during the nomination process. Nayab Singh’s total assets are worth Rs 5 crore 80 lakh 52 thousand 714, and he has a debt of Rs 74 lakh 82 thousand 619. Compared to 2019, his assets have increased significantly. In 2019, his total assets were worth Rs 3 crore 57 lakh 85 thousand 621, and his debt was Rs 57 lakh 34 thousand 878.

What is the Total Assets?

Nayab Singh Saini currently has three cars, including two Toyota Innovas and one Qualis. He has agricultural land worth around Rs 65 lakh. His house is in his wife’s name, which is worth Rs 4.20 crore. He has also invested Rs 8 lakh 85 thousand 592 in a PPF account. He has an LIC policy worth Rs 2 lakh in his name. Nayab Singh Saini has 30 grams of gold, his wife has 100 grams of gold, and their children have jewelry worth around Rs 3 lakh. His movable and immovable assets are worth Rs 72.68 lakh and Rs 4.85 crore, respectively. He has Rs 1.75 lakh in cash, and his wife has Rs 1.40 lakh.

6 Months Ago

Just six months before the Haryana election, the BJP had removed Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of CM and handed over the responsibility to Nayab Singh Saini. This decision by the BJP, based on caste equations, has proven to be perfectly correct, and under Nayab Singh Saini’s leadership, the BJP has achieved a spectacular victory in Haryana. On Thursday, he took oath as the CM of Haryana for the second time.

