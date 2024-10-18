Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

What is the Total Assets? Nayab Singh Saini currently has three cars, including two Toyota Innovas and one Qualis. He has agricultural land worth around Rs 65 lakh. His house is in his wife’s name, which is worth Rs 4.20 crore. He has also invested Rs 8 lakh 85 thousand 592 in a PPF account. He has an LIC policy worth Rs 2 lakh in his name. Nayab Singh Saini has 30 grams of gold, his wife has 100 grams of gold, and their children have jewelry worth around Rs 3 lakh. His movable and immovable assets are worth Rs 72.68 lakh and Rs 4.85 crore, respectively. He has Rs 1.75 lakh in cash, and his wife has Rs 1.40 lakh.

6 Months Ago Just six months before the Haryana election, the BJP had removed Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of CM and handed over the responsibility to Nayab Singh Saini. This decision by the BJP, based on caste equations, has proven to be perfectly correct, and under Nayab Singh Saini’s leadership, the BJP has achieved a spectacular victory in Haryana. On Thursday, he took oath as the CM of Haryana for the second time.