Maharashtra: Tractor-Trolley Plunges into Well, Killing 8

Maharashtra Accident: At least eight people have died in this horrific accident, with fears that several others may be trapped in the well.

MumbaiApr 04, 2025 / 12:48 pm

Patrika Desk

A tragic accident has been reported from Nanded district, Maharashtra. On Friday morning, a tractor (Nanded tractor Accident) carrying female labourers from Gunj village, Vasmat taluka, Hingoli, who were going to harvest turmeric in the fields, plunged into a deep well near Kachan Nagar in Alegaon area of Nanded. Eight people have died in this horrific accident, and several others are feared trapped in the well.
The incident occurred between 7:00 and 7:30 am when the tractor carrying the women was heading towards the fields. According to eyewitnesses, the roads were slippery due to rain in the area. The tractor’s tyre slipped, causing the driver to lose control. The tractor fell directly into a water-filled well. The tractor is completely submerged, with only one tyre visible. Rescue operations are currently underway.
Death Toll May Rise

Following the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the local administration. Villagers rescued some people, including one woman, from the well. The survivors reported that several others were still trapped inside the tractor, raising fears that the death toll may increase.
Hingoli and Nanded police teams have reached the scene. Rescue operations are ongoing, but no bodies have yet been recovered, and the tractor remains submerged. A crane has been called to retrieve the tractor and trolley, and other rescue teams are assisting. The exact number of people on the tractor is currently unknown.
The accident has caused widespread panic in the area. All the women were reportedly from Bhuj village, Vasmat taluka, Hingoli district, and regularly used the tractor to travel to nearby villages for turmeric harvesting.
