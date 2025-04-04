Maharashtra: Tractor-Trolley Plunges into Well, Killing 8

The incident occurred between 7:00 and 7:30 am when the tractor carrying the women was heading towards the fields. According to eyewitnesses, the roads were slippery due to rain in the area. The tractor’s tyre slipped, causing the driver to lose control. The tractor fell directly into a water-filled well. The tractor is completely submerged, with only one tyre visible. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Death Toll May Rise Following the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the local administration. Villagers rescued some people, including one woman, from the well. The survivors reported that several others were still trapped inside the tractor, raising fears that the death toll may increase. Following the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the local administration. Villagers rescued some people, including one woman, from the well. The survivors reported that several others were still trapped inside the tractor, raising fears that the death toll may increase.

नांदेडमध्ये भीषण अपघात; शेतमजूरांचा ट्रॅक्टर विहिरीत कोसळला, नऊ जण दगावले#Nanded #accident pic.twitter.com/FgOvNSlKEe — Lokmat (@lokmat) April 4, 2025 Hingoli and Nanded police teams have reached the scene. Rescue operations are ongoing, but no bodies have yet been recovered, and the tractor remains submerged. A crane has been called to retrieve the tractor and trolley, and other rescue teams are assisting. The exact number of people on the tractor is currently unknown. Hingoli and Nanded police teams have reached the scene. Rescue operations are ongoing, but no bodies have yet been recovered, and the tractor remains submerged. A crane has been called to retrieve the tractor and trolley, and other rescue teams are assisting. The exact number of people on the tractor is currently unknown.

The accident has caused widespread panic in the area. All the women were reportedly from Bhuj village, Vasmat taluka, Hingoli district, and regularly used the tractor to travel to nearby villages for turmeric harvesting.