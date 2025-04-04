Waqf Bill clears Rajya Sabha after fiery 13-hour debate

The Lok Sabha had passed the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday with 288 votes in favour and 232 against. While introducing the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that no other committee had done as much work on Waqf as the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Kiren Rijiju, Amit Shah, and Digvijaya Spar A heated exchange took place in the Rajya Sabha between Kiren Rijiju, Amit Shah, and Digvijaya regarding the Waqf Bill. Several leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties voiced their opinions. Kiren Rijiju, J.P. Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Syed Naseer Hussain, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, Sanjay Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Nadimul Haque presented their arguments.

Speaking on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned that just before the implementation of the model code of conduct ahead of the 2014 general elections, on March 5, 2014, the UPA government denotified 123 prime properties and handed them over to the Delhi Waqf Board. These properties belonged to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda stated regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, “I stand in support of this bill, and I hope the House will also support it.” He added that it would support UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development). The main objective of this bill is to improve the management of Waqf properties through reforms.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "Just before implementation of model code of conduct ahead of 2014 general elections, on March 5, 2014, UPA govt denotified 123 prime properties and handed them over to Delhi Waqf Board. These properties belonged to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs."

'Opposition Misleading People' J.P. Nadda alleged that the opposition is attempting to mislead the public. He stated that the JPC formed under the Modi government comprised 31 members and held discussions with Waqf boards from 25 states.

Congress Calls Bill 'Based on Total Falsity' Speaking on the Waqf Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain stated, "You do communal polarisation, and then you accuse us of doing polarisation…This bill is based on total falsity, and a misinformation campaign has been built in the last 6 months. BJP's fake factory is busy spreading misinformation."

In the Rajya Sabha, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Deve Gowda stated regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill that the government has brought it with good intentions and that the property of donors should not be misused.

Former PM and JD(S) chief H.D. Devegowda says, "I must congratulate the PM. Why? The property, which has been mentioned, is about Rs 1.2 lakh crores. These properties have not been given by the Govt but by donors…If the donors have given and it has been misused, the government has brought it with good intentions."

'Bill Violates Article 14' – TMC TMC MP Nadimul Haque stated that the bill includes a condition that a person can only create a Waqf after following Islam for at least five years. He questioned who would certify someone as a Muslim, calling the provision unconstitutional and a violation of Article 14.

‘Waqf Bill Violates Articles 25 and 26’ Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticised the Waqf Bill, stating that it prioritises bias over justice, attempting to revoke constitutional rights. He termed it arbitrary actions disguised in legal language, violating Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi termed the Waqf Bill unconstitutional and urged the government to withdraw it, stating that while the minister portrays it as hopeful for Muslims, it is actually the opposite. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the bill has created an atmosphere suggesting it aims to harass minorities. He expressed that if there had been significant changes to the 1995 Act, they would have accepted it. He further criticised the government’s intentions, warning against the consequences of acting arbitrarily.