Heatwave Breaks Records: Temperatures Soar Past 45°C, IMD Issues Warning

Delhi’s Temperature Surge In the national capital, Delhi, temperatures have risen sharply in the first week of April, increasing by 3 to 6.9 degrees. According to the IMD, daytime heatstroke has begun in Delhi-NCR, making the heat more intense. The IMD predicts that the surface wind speed in the morning may be 8 to 10 kilometres per hour. As the day progresses, the wind speed will decrease to 4-6 kilometres per hour by afternoon, blowing from the southeast. By evening and night, the wind speed will increase slightly again, but will remain below 8 kilometres per hour from the southeast.

Heatwave Alert in Haryana Since the beginning of April 2025, the impact of heat and heatstroke has been rapidly increasing in Haryana. The IMD has recently issued a heatwave warning for several districts in the state. A heatwave is predicted for Haryana between 7th and 9th April. Districts such as Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Mewat, Jind, Rohtak, and Sonipat will be most affected by the heat. Temperatures in these areas are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius or more.

IMD Predicts Heatwave According to the IMD, there is a possibility of a heatwave in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh. The intensity of the heat is increasing daily, so people are advised to exercise caution when going outdoors during the day.