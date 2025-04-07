scriptIMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand | Latest News | Patrika News
IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

IMD’s Warning: Uttarakhand Braces for Heavy Rainfall The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand for the next five days, starting tomorrow. The IMD forecasts strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h in several districts, along with a risk of lightning in many areas.

Apr 07, 2025

IMD’s Warning: The weather may turn severe from tomorrow. Due to the lack of rain for the past several days, the heat has begun to affect people in Uttarakhand. Intense heat has already started in the plains of Haldwani, US Nagar, Haridwar, etc. People are trying to escape the heat by using air conditioners and coolers.
Meanwhile, in the mountainous regions of the state, the strong sunshine during the day is creating a feeling of May-June-like heat. The lack of rain is causing the water level of rivers in the mountains to fall rapidly, which has become a cause for concern.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across the state from tomorrow, Tuesday, until 12 April. Five consecutive days of rain will not only provide relief from the heat but also offer a lifeline to the crops.

Thunderstorm Warning on 9th and 10th April

The IMD has forecast rain in all districts of the state for the next five days starting tomorrow. According to the IMD, there is a risk of lightning in some parts of all districts of the state tomorrow. Therefore, the IMD has appealed to people to exercise caution during lightning.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for lightning and strong winds (40-50 km/h) on 9th and 10th April. According to the IMD, strong thunderstorms are likely in Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, US Nagar, and Haridwar districts on 9th and 10th April. A yellow alert for lightning has also been issued for all districts on these two days.

