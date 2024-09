Haryana Election: ‘It’s Time to Take Revenge Now Against BJP’ – Farmers’ Organizations Take a Big Decision in Haryana Elections

New Delhi•Sep 26, 2024 / 03:20 am• Patrika Desk

Under the banner of United Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers organized a massive farmers’ gathering (Kisan Mahapanchayat) in Pipili. Farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and UP participated in the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Pipili. Both farmer organizations pressured the government to accept their demands, including legal guarantees for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and led the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. The protesting farmers have been stuck at the Shambhu border in Punjab and Haryana since February 13, when security forces stopped their march.

‘Farmers Will Take Revenge’ Farmers from Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and UP participated in the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Pipili. All farmers decided to hold a nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ agitation on October 3 to support their demands. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher addressed the gathering, saying, ‘It’s time to take revenge against the BJP government in Haryana, which has committed atrocities against farmers.’ He appealed to the people to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Defeating the BJP in Haryana would be a true tribute to Sukhdev Singh, who was martyred on February 21 during a clash at the Punjab-Haryana border.