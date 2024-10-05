Haryana Elections: Voting underway on all 90 seats today, fate of 1031 candidates to be sealed in EVM

Tight security arrangements Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful election process. For this, 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 SPOs have been deployed. In addition, 225 companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed for election security. It has been ensured that the voting process takes place safely and fairly.

1031 candidates in the fray In the Haryana assembly elections, various parties have fielded their candidates on a large scale. The BJP has fielded its candidates on 89 out of 90 seats. The Congress has also fielded its candidates on 89 seats. The CPI(M) is contesting only one seat. The JJP-Aazad Samaj Party alliance is contesting 78 seats, with the JJP contesting 66 seats and the ASP getting 12 seats. The INLD has fielded its candidates on 51 seats, while its ally BSP has got 35 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its candidates on 88 seats. A total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray, including 101 women.