Haryana Cabinet Ministry Anil Vij took oath as minister Arvind Sharma became minister Vipul Goel took oath as minister Krishn Lal Panwar took oath as minister Mahipal Dhanda became minister

Rao Narbir Singh took oath as minister Krishna Bedi took oath as minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa became minister Shyam Singh Rana took oath as minister Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to Nayab Saini and his council of ministers in the ceremony held at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.