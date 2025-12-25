25 December 2025,

National News

Haryana Road Accident: Three Killed in Fiery Collision Between Car and Canter

A speeding canter collided with a car on NH-152D in Narnaul, Haryana, causing the car to catch fire. Three people died on the spot.

Bhiwani

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

Haryana Road Accident (Image: X)

A heart-wrenching road accident occurred late on Wednesday night near a toll plaza on National Highway 152D in Narnaul, Haryana. A speeding canter vehicle rammed into a car from behind, causing the car to immediately catch fire. The impact of the collision was so severe that the three occupants of the car could not even get a chance to escape and the car turned into a ball of fire before their eyes. All three died on the spot, burnt to death.

Identification of the Deceased

The deceased have been identified as Advocate Rajkumar Yaduvanshi, former District Councillor from village Neerpur, Ravi Dutt alias Dara Singh, a cloth merchant in Narnaul, and Praveen alias Paumi, a taxi driver. It is reported that all three were returning from some work in a Creta car at around 2:30 AM. During this time, a canter vehicle coming from behind hit the car carelessly and at high speed.

Canter Driver Absconds

After the collision, the canter vehicle also caught fire along with the car. The canter driver jumped off the vehicle and fled the scene, while the three people trapped in the car were burnt to death in the flames. Upon receiving information about the accident, police, fire brigade, and ambulance teams reached the spot. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after a strenuous effort and retrieved the bodies from the car.

Bodies Sent for Post-mortem

The police have sent the bodies of all three to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Preliminary investigation suggests that the main cause of the accident was the high speed and negligence of the canter driver. A police team is engaged in the search for the absconding canter driver.

25 Dec 2025 02:28 pm

