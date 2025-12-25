Haryana Road Accident: Three Killed in Fiery Collision Between Car and Canter

A heart-wrenching road accident occurred late on Wednesday night near a toll plaza on National Highway 152D in Narnaul, Haryana. A speeding canter vehicle rammed into a car from behind, causing the car to immediately catch fire. The impact of the collision was so severe that the three occupants of the car could not even get a chance to escape and the car turned into a ball of fire before their eyes. All three died on the spot, burnt to death.