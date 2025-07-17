17 July 2025,

Thursday

National News

Haryana Tremors: Early Morning Earthquake Shakes Rohtak

Earthquake tremors were felt in Rohtak district of Haryana on Thursday morning. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Rohtak

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Tremors were felt in Rohtak district, Haryana, on Thursday morning. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported the earthquake's magnitude as 3.3 on the Richter scale.

The quake struck at 12:46 AM, originating at a depth of 10 kilometres. While there have been no reports of casualties or property damage so far, authorities are closely monitoring the situation. It is noteworthy that this area has experienced tremors in the past.

Fourth Earthquake in Eight Days

This is the fourth significant earthquake in Haryana in the last eight days. On 11 July, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Jhajjar district, followed by a more powerful 4.4 magnitude quake in the same region just hours later.

These earthquakes were also widely felt in Delhi-NCR, causing widespread anxiety among residents. Social media and alert apps saw a surge in posts related to the events.

Delhi-NCR Residents Shaken

Some described the tremor as the National Capital Region's 'longest earthquake'. Seismic records indicate that at least four earthquakes with a magnitude of over 2.5 have occurred within a 40-kilometre radius of Rohtak since 10 July.

Most earthquakes in this region range between 2.0 and 4.5 magnitude. Seismologists warn that these are indicative of increasing tectonic stress.

For instance, the 11 July earthquake likely originated near MDF, suggesting active fault movement. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and prepared.

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 08:39 am

English News / National News / Haryana Tremors: Early Morning Earthquake Shakes Rohtak
