Health and Climate Change Report Reveals Alarming Situation, Air Quality Standards Need to be Changed – Jairam

Congress General Secretary and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh has termed the new report of the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change as alarming. He has also emphasized the need to review the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, 2009, anew.

New Delhi•Oct 31, 2024 / 12:02 pm• Patrika Desk

Congress General Secretary and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh has termed the new report of the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change as alarming. He has also emphasized the need to review the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, 2009, anew. Jairam stated that the report highlights some comprehensive conclusions regarding air pollution in India. According to the report, in 2021, India witnessed around 1.6 million deaths due to air pollution. The recent weeks in Delhi are enough to indicate the challenges that lie ahead. He stated that, as per NASA’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite data, there has been a 51% reduction in stubble burning between 2018 and mid-October 2024. However, stubble burning has long been blamed for Delhi’s pollution levels.

What did Jairam say? Jairam said that air pollution is one of India’s major public health challenges. Simply banning stubble burning is not enough. More than half of Delhi’s pollution is caused by vehicles. Therefore, we need to rethink our economic and sustainability model with significant changes in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and public transport. It’s time to reimplement the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, to address the public health impacts of air pollution. Additionally, the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, 2009, need to be reviewed anew.