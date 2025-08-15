Heavy Monsoon Rains Predicted for Janmashtami: Weather Department Issues Alert for Several States

The monsoon has regained momentum in several states. A few days ago, the weather pattern shifted in many states, slowing the monsoon's progress. However, the monsoon has now picked up pace again in many parts of the country. This has led to heavy rainfall in several areas, providing relief from the heat. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Janmashtami, August 16th, forecasting heavy rainfall in several states.
Rajasthan has witnessed good rainfall this year, raising water levels in the state's dams and providing relief from the heat. Intermittent rainfall has been occurring in Rajasthan over the past few days. According to the meteorological department, good rainfall is expected in several districts of Rajasthan on Janmashtami, August 16th. Winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour are also anticipated in several districts during this period.
According to the meteorological department, light rain is possible in Delhi on August 16th. Gusty winds are also anticipated in several areas.
Issuing an alert for Janmashtami, the meteorological department has predicted torrential rain in several states on August 16th. According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall is expected in many areas of Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Meghalaya on August 16th.
According to the meteorological department's alert, light to moderate rainfall will also continue in many parts of the country on Janmashtami. On August 16th, intermittent light to moderate rainfall is expected in several areas across the northwest, west, northeast, south, east, and central regions of the country.