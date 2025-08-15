Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Heavy Monsoon Rains Predicted for Janmashtami: Weather Department Issues Alert for Several States

The monsoon has again started to show its impact. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Janmashtami. On 16 August, many states will experience heavy rainfall.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD
Heavy rain alert issued by IMD (Photo: Patrika)

The monsoon has regained momentum in several states. A few days ago, the weather pattern shifted in many states, slowing the monsoon's progress. However, the monsoon has now picked up pace again in many parts of the country. This has led to heavy rainfall in several areas, providing relief from the heat. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Janmashtami, August 16th, forecasting heavy rainfall in several states.

Good Rainfall Expected in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has witnessed good rainfall this year, raising water levels in the state's dams and providing relief from the heat. Intermittent rainfall has been occurring in Rajasthan over the past few days. According to the meteorological department, good rainfall is expected in several districts of Rajasthan on Janmashtami, August 16th. Winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour are also anticipated in several districts during this period.

Drizzle Possible in Delhi

According to the meteorological department, light rain is possible in Delhi on August 16th. Gusty winds are also anticipated in several areas.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States on Janmashtami

Issuing an alert for Janmashtami, the meteorological department has predicted torrential rain in several states on August 16th. According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall is expected in many areas of Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Meghalaya on August 16th.

Light to Moderate Rainfall to Continue

According to the meteorological department's alert, light to moderate rainfall will also continue in many parts of the country on Janmashtami. On August 16th, intermittent light to moderate rainfall is expected in several areas across the northwest, west, northeast, south, east, and central regions of the country.

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

janmashtami

weather alert

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 04:42 pm

English News / National News / Heavy Monsoon Rains Predicted for Janmashtami: Weather Department Issues Alert for Several States
