Heavy Monsoon Rains Predicted for Janmashtami: Weather Department Issues Alert for Several States

The monsoon has regained momentum in several states. A few days ago, the weather pattern shifted in many states, slowing the monsoon's progress. However, the monsoon has now picked up pace again in many parts of the country. This has led to heavy rainfall in several areas, providing relief from the heat. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Janmashtami, August 16th, forecasting heavy rainfall in several states.