Heavy Rain Alert for 48 Hours in These States as Cyclone Ditwah Approaches, Schools Closed

Cyclone Ditwah: Cyclone Ditwah, after causing devastation in Sri Lanka, is set to make landfall on the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, Sunday. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh today. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert with strong winds for several areas including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu.
NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu for relief and rescue operations. More than 28 teams have been engaged for rescue operations. Ten teams from NDRF bases in Maharashtra and Gujarat have arrived in Chennai.
As many as 54 flights were cancelled on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Puducherry Central University has declared a holiday and postponed all examinations due to the cyclone. All schools and colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam will remain closed until Monday.
In Sri Lanka, over 123 people have died due to floods and landslides caused by Ditwah. More than 150 are missing. Approximately 300 Indian passengers have been stranded at Colombo Airport for the past three days. All of them were scheduled to travel to India via Sri Lanka from Dubai.
INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri, docked in Colombo, provided 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, medicines, and other essential supplies for the affected families. Two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant took off. They are engaged in search and rescue operations in flooded areas along with Sri Lankan Air Force personnel.
On Saturday morning, a C-130 J aircraft landed in Colombo carrying approximately 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid. It was loaded with tents, tarpaulins, warm clothing, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items. At the same time, an IL-76 aircraft also arrived, carrying 9 tonnes of relief material, a team of 80 NDRF personnel, 4 sniffer dogs, and 8 tonnes of special HADR equipment. These teams are now active in eastern and central Sri Lanka, where rivers are in spate and roads are submerged.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu is progressing rapidly. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Sri Lanka." Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted, "We share the sorrow of our brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka. India will provide as much help as needed." This operation is a testament to the strong India-Sri Lanka relationship. Teams from both countries are working together to manage the situation, to save more lives and bring life back to normal.
