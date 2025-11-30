Heavy Rain Alert for 48 Hours in These States as Cyclone Ditwah Approaches, Schools Closed

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu is progressing rapidly. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Sri Lanka." Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted, "We share the sorrow of our brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka. India will provide as much help as needed." This operation is a testament to the strong India-Sri Lanka relationship. Teams from both countries are working together to manage the situation, to save more lives and bring life back to normal.