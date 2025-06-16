Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red-Orange Alerts for Several States Until June 20th

Pleasant Weather in Delhi-NCR, Rain Likely for 6 Days Delhi experienced a change in weather on Sunday morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms brought relief from the intense heat. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in Delhi for six days. On Sunday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C and the minimum temperature at 20°C. A further drop is expected in the coming days.

Red Alert in Bihar, Rajasthan A red alert has been issued for Bihar and Rajasthan in view of heavy rain and strong winds. North Bihar, in particular, has been warned of heavy rain and lightning from 15 to 20 June. Meanwhile, the eastern parts of Rajasthan are expected to experience thunderstorms and torrential rain in the coming days.

Strong Winds and Rain in Haryana-Punjab and Hill States Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh in North India are on alert for rain with thunder and lightning from 16 to 21 June. Hailstorms are also expected in northern Haryana on 16 June. Wind speeds could reach 70 km per hour in parts of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy Rainfall Warning in South India Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rain with lightning and strong winds from 16 to 19 June. Widespread rainfall is expected in Kerala and Mahe.

Northeast and East India Also Affected An alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Guwahati for the next two to three days. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has warned of waterlogging, traffic disruption, and the possibility of landslides in some vulnerable areas. Furthermore, heavy rain and lightning are possible in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Konkan, Maharashtra, Gujarat Between 18 and 21 June, there is a likelihood of thunderstorms in parts of Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Due to the active monsoon, waterlogging and traffic disruption are possible in these areas.