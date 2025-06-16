scriptHeavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red-Orange Alerts for Several States Until June 20th | Latest News | Patrika News
Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red-Orange Alerts for Several States Until June 20th

Heavy Rain Alert: Weather takes a turn across the country. Torrential rain and strong winds have brought relief from the intense heat. The meteorological department has issued a six-day yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in Delhi.

BharatJun 16, 2025 / 09:03 am

Patrika Desk

Heavy rain expected in these states till 20 June (Photo – IANS)

Heavy Rain Alert: Amidst fluctuating weather across the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rain, strong winds, and hailstorms until 20 June. Several states in North India, Northeast India, South India, and Central India will be affected. Red and orange alerts have been issued for some areas.

Pleasant Weather in Delhi-NCR, Rain Likely for 6 Days

Delhi experienced a change in weather on Sunday morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms brought relief from the intense heat. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in Delhi for six days. On Sunday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C and the minimum temperature at 20°C. A further drop is expected in the coming days.

Red Alert in Bihar, Rajasthan

A red alert has been issued for Bihar and Rajasthan in view of heavy rain and strong winds. North Bihar, in particular, has been warned of heavy rain and lightning from 15 to 20 June. Meanwhile, the eastern parts of Rajasthan are expected to experience thunderstorms and torrential rain in the coming days.

Strong Winds and Rain in Haryana-Punjab and Hill States

Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh in North India are on alert for rain with thunder and lightning from 16 to 21 June. Hailstorms are also expected in northern Haryana on 16 June. Wind speeds could reach 70 km per hour in parts of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy Rainfall Warning in South India

Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rain with lightning and strong winds from 16 to 19 June. Widespread rainfall is expected in Kerala and Mahe.

Northeast and East India Also Affected

An alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Guwahati for the next two to three days. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has warned of waterlogging, traffic disruption, and the possibility of landslides in some vulnerable areas. Furthermore, heavy rain and lightning are possible in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Konkan, Maharashtra, Gujarat

Between 18 and 21 June, there is a likelihood of thunderstorms in parts of Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Due to the active monsoon, waterlogging and traffic disruption are possible in these areas.

Monsoon’s Progress and Next Stages

The meteorological department has also stated that the monsoon is now advancing rapidly. It is expected to reach Raipur, Chhattisgarh, by 17 June. An orange alert has been issued for several parts of Chhattisgarh.

