Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Multiple States on December 21, 22, and 23

The monsoon season this year has been quite good compared to the last few years. There was heavy rainfall across the country. Clouds poured down, and many states recorded record-breaking rainfall, filling rivers, ponds, and dams to the brim. Continuous rain during the monsoon kept the weather pleasant, and lower temperatures provided relief from the heat. Initially, it was thought that the rain would stop after the monsoon departed, but the rain continues in many states even now. Now, the weather in the country has changed again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states in the country on December 21, 22, and 23.