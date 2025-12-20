Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Multiple States on December 21, 22, and 23

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)
The monsoon season this year has been quite good compared to the last few years. There was heavy rainfall across the country. Clouds poured down, and many states recorded record-breaking rainfall, filling rivers, ponds, and dams to the brim. Continuous rain during the monsoon kept the weather pleasant, and lower temperatures provided relief from the heat. Initially, it was thought that the rain would stop after the monsoon departed, but the rain continues in many states even now. Now, the weather in the country has changed again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states in the country on December 21, 22, and 23.
The monsoon season was excellent for Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rainfall during this period. After the monsoon departed, the rain stopped for a while in Himachal Pradesh, but then the rain started again and continues to this day. Now, the weather in Himachal Pradesh has changed again. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on December 21, 22, and 23.
The monsoon first arrived in Kerala, and the state has been experiencing rain since then. Now, the weather in Kerala has changed again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert that many districts in Kerala will witness heavy rainfall on December 21, 22, and 23.
The weather has changed again in many other states of the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karaikal, Puducherry, and Mahe on December 21, 22, and 23.
The monsoon season was also excellent for Rajasthan, with heavy rainfall observed during this period. The state received rain for some time after the monsoon departed, but the rain stopped after the onset of winter. The effect of cold is visible in Rajasthan in the mornings and nights, but the weather is also dry during the day due to sunshine. Now, the weather in Rajasthan has changed again. In this regard, on December 21, clouds will be present in many places in Rajasthan, and light drizzle may also occur.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Weather News