20 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

T20 World Cup 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Multiple States on December 21, 22, and 23

The weather in the country has changed once again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in many states of the country on December 21, 22, and 23.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)

The monsoon season this year has been quite good compared to the last few years. There was heavy rainfall across the country. Clouds poured down, and many states recorded record-breaking rainfall, filling rivers, ponds, and dams to the brim. Continuous rain during the monsoon kept the weather pleasant, and lower temperatures provided relief from the heat. Initially, it was thought that the rain would stop after the monsoon departed, but the rain continues in many states even now. Now, the weather in the country has changed again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states in the country on December 21, 22, and 23.

What will the weather be like in Himachal Pradesh?

The monsoon season was excellent for Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rainfall during this period. After the monsoon departed, the rain stopped for a while in Himachal Pradesh, but then the rain started again and continues to this day. Now, the weather in Himachal Pradesh has changed again. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on December 21, 22, and 23.

What will the weather be like in Kerala?

The monsoon first arrived in Kerala, and the state has been experiencing rain since then. Now, the weather in Kerala has changed again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert that many districts in Kerala will witness heavy rainfall on December 21, 22, and 23.

Heavy Rain Alert in These States

The weather has changed again in many other states of the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karaikal, Puducherry, and Mahe on December 21, 22, and 23.

What will the weather be like in Rajasthan?

The monsoon season was also excellent for Rajasthan, with heavy rainfall observed during this period. The state received rain for some time after the monsoon departed, but the rain stopped after the onset of winter. The effect of cold is visible in Rajasthan in the mornings and nights, but the weather is also dry during the day due to sunshine. Now, the weather in Rajasthan has changed again. In this regard, on December 21, clouds will be present in many places in Rajasthan, and light drizzle may also occur.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 05:01 pm

English News / National News / Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Multiple States on December 21, 22, and 23

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Weather News

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.