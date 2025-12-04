4 दिसंबर 2025,

गुरुवार

National News

Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States as Clouds Set to Unleash Downpours for the Next 48 Hours

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy rain has been forecast for many states of the country in the next 48 hours. Read the full story to know more.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)

This monsoon season has witnessed remarkable rainfall across the entire country. Heavy downpours were recorded nationwide, with several states experiencing record-breaking precipitation, leading to floods and causing distress to the public. The monsoon also brought respite from the heat. Even after the monsoon's official end, many states continue to receive rainfall. Now, the weather is set to play its tricks again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states for the next 48 hours.

Weather in Kerala?

Kerala was the first state to experience the monsoon's arrival and the subsequent rainfall, which is still ongoing. The weather is expected to change again in Kerala. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in several districts of Kerala for the next 48 hours. There is also an alert for strong winds and thunderstorms during this period.

Weather Conditions in Andhra Pradesh?

Following good rainfall during the monsoon, Andhra Pradesh continues to receive showers. The weather is expected to change again in Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning during this period.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These States

The weather is expected to change again in some other states of the country. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, parts of Telangana, southern interior Karnataka, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam, and Rayalaseema over the next 48 hours. Strong winds and thunderstorms are also forecast during this period.

Weather in Rajasthan and Delhi?

Rajasthan and Delhi experienced excellent rainfall during and for some days after the monsoon. Now, winter has arrived in Rajasthan and Delhi. The drop in morning and night temperatures is making people feel the chill. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting an increase in cold in Rajasthan and Delhi over the next 48 hours, with morning and night temperatures dropping by 2-3 degrees Celsius. However, the daytime will remain sunny.

