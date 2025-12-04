Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States as Clouds Set to Unleash Downpours for the Next 48 Hours

This monsoon season has witnessed remarkable rainfall across the entire country. Heavy downpours were recorded nationwide, with several states experiencing record-breaking precipitation, leading to floods and causing distress to the public. The monsoon also brought respite from the heat. Even after the monsoon's official end, many states continue to receive rainfall. Now, the weather is set to play its tricks again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states for the next 48 hours.