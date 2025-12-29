Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States as Weather Turns Volatile

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)
This year's monsoon season has been better than previous years, with excellent rainfall observed across the country. For many states, the monsoon season was quite favourable, bringing such heavy downpours that all previous records were washed away. The weather during the monsoon season was also pleasant. Even after the monsoon, the rain has not stopped in many states. Now, the weather patterns have changed again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states in the country for the next 48 hours.
The monsoon season was very good for Himachal Pradesh, with good rainfall observed. After the monsoon receded, the rain briefly stopped in Himachal Pradesh, but now intermittent rain has started again in the state. The weather in Himachal Pradesh has changed once more. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that Himachal Pradesh will experience intermittent heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. Snowfall is also expected in some places during this period.
The rain started in Kerala with the onset of the monsoon and is still continuing intermittently. Now, the weather in Kerala has changed again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that there will be heavy, intermittent cloudbursts in Kerala for the next 48 hours.
The weather patterns have changed again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next 48 hours.
Rajasthan experienced strong rainfall during and for a few days after the monsoon, but now the effect of cold is being felt in the state. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that the effect of cold will persist in Rajasthan for the next 48 hours. Dense fog will be observed in the early mornings in many districts. During the day, the sun will be shining.
