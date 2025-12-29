Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States as Weather Turns Volatile

This year's monsoon season has been better than previous years, with excellent rainfall observed across the country. For many states, the monsoon season was quite favourable, bringing such heavy downpours that all previous records were washed away. The weather during the monsoon season was also pleasant. Even after the monsoon, the rain has not stopped in many states. Now, the weather patterns have changed again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states in the country for the next 48 hours.