Weather Alert: Heavy Rains Forecast Across Many States from Dec 24–27

This year's monsoon season has been more spectacular than in previous years. There was heavy rainfall across the country during the monsoon. For many states, the monsoon season was quite remarkable with abundant rainfall. The pleasant weather during the monsoon also provided relief from the heat. Even after the monsoon has receded, the rain has not stopped in many states and continues to persist. Now, the weather is preparing to show a different pattern. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states in the country on December 24, 25, 26, and 27.