National News

Weather Alert: Heavy Rains Forecast Across Many States from Dec 24–27

The weather will now show a different game. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain in many states of the country on December 24, 25, 26, and 27.

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)

This year's monsoon season has been more spectacular than in previous years. There was heavy rainfall across the country during the monsoon. For many states, the monsoon season was quite remarkable with abundant rainfall. The pleasant weather during the monsoon also provided relief from the heat. Even after the monsoon has receded, the rain has not stopped in many states and continues to persist. Now, the weather is preparing to show a different pattern. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states in the country on December 24, 25, 26, and 27.

What will be the weather like in Himachal Pradesh?

The monsoon season was very good for Himachal Pradesh, with good rainfall observed. After the monsoon, the spell of rain in Himachal Pradesh paused for some time, but now the rain has started again in the state. The weather in Himachal Pradesh will now show a different pattern. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that Himachal Pradesh will experience intermittent heavy rainfall on December 24, 25, 26, and 27. There is also a possibility of snowfall in some places during this period.

What will be the weather like in Jammu and Kashmir?

Good rainfall was also observed in Jammu and Kashmir during the monsoon. After the monsoon, the rain in Jammu and Kashmir stopped for some time, but now the rain has started again. The weather in Jammu and Kashmir will now show a different pattern. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that there will be heavy downpours in Jammu and Kashmir on December 24, 25, 26, and 27. Snowfall is also expected in some places during this period.

Heavy Rain Alert in These States

The weather will now show a different pattern. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience intermittent heavy rainfall on December 24, 25, 26, and 27. Rainfall is also expected in some districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

What will be the weather like in Rajasthan?

Cold has started to make its presence felt in most districts of Rajasthan during the morning and night. The Meteorological Department has now issued an alert stating that the effect of cold will persist in these districts of Rajasthan during the morning and night on December 24, 25, 26, and 27. Dense fog will prevail in many districts in the morning. Currently, there will be relief from the cold wave.

23 Dec 2025 05:40 pm

